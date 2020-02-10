The Fiercely Femme “Birds Of Prey” soundtrack

Margot Robbie put her iconic pastel pigtails back in, grabbed her trusty mallet, and took on the role of Harley Quinn in DC’s latest blockbuster Birds Of Prey (released February 7). And she and her crew of ass-kick anti-heroines are supported in the theaters by an equally talented crew of female musicians on the soundtrack. Released on Atlantic Records, it offers a cross-genre cast with established hit makers like Halsey and emerging stars like Normani and CYN.

Each artist brings something unique but extremely femme to the mix. The end result is a work that should be as big as the film it is bound to. It also shows that Robbie (who was an executive producer) may have a backup career if she doesn’t want to play in the future. Immerse yourself in a track-by-track review of the following collection and let us know if you agree with our thoughts.

1. “Boss Bitch” – Doja Cat

I’m all the damn cake and a cherry on top.

You don’t have to worry about a slow start when it comes to the Birds of Prey soundtrack. The star-studded project starts with a relentless bang from Doja Cat, “Boss Bitch” delivers rapid beats and confident lyrics. And the song only improved when Stan got his hands on it and created a mash-up feature Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj, Can we get an official remix please?

2. “So Dick” – WHIPPED CREAM feat. Baby Goth

If you want to play with me, you know better who runs the game.

Next up is an equally high-spirited gem, courtesy of WHIPPED CREAM and Baby Goth, The Canadian producer creates a soundscape that is tailored to rotating around a bar. And her colleague gets to the point of some boastful texts. Her gentle but commanding voice is the perfect foil for the sharp synthesizers, and this is a modest number that turns out to be a highlight when repeated listening.

3. “Diamonds” – Megan Thee Stallion and Normani

I do not need you. I flooded baguettes.

Megan Thee stallion and normani started the Birds Of Prey campaign and landed one of the first excellent song-video combinations of 2020 with “Diamonds”. And the wild lead single only improves with age. From the historical Marilyn Monroe Try Meg’s predictably concise verses. There is so much to love here. The only way that it can get better is to give the “motivation” siren an expanded area instead of confining yourself to the verse and the bridge. It looks like it is still on its way to becoming a modern classic.

4. “Sway With Me” – Saweetie and GALXARA

Dance in flames. Sway with me. Sway, weigh, weigh.

breakout star Saweetie and GALXARA are one of a few surprise duets on the tracklist. But the unlikely duo clearly works well together. “Sway With Me” is probably the best interpretation of “Sway” since Pussycat Dolls started the standard early in the morning. Your rapid update takes the classic and takes it to a whole new decade. This is unaffected dance pop at its finest. It is also worth noting that Saweetie’s verse is the first to point directly to the film’s title protagonist, which leads to an even better encounter between the worlds.

5. “Joke’s On You” – Charlotte Lawrence

I lied for you and I liked it too. But now my makeup is ruined.

Don’t be upset or sad after getting rid of a toxic relationship. Get it too. That is the message Charlotte Lawrence conveys “Joke’s On You”. Courtesy of Daniel Pemberton and Imad RoyalShe balances the score with something that sounds like an abusive ex. (It could easily be Harley’s joker.) The lyrics have a particularly visceral quality that does nothing to hide the negative qualities of the relationship or how liberated Charlotte feels. All in all, this is a personal favorite.

6. “Smile” – Maisie Peters

Have bridges to burn and places to run. Yes, that smile is a loaded weapon.

Maisie Peters brings their brand of Emo Girl Pop to the Birds Of Prey series with “Smile”. Her contribution to the mix is ​​another celebration of female independence. What distinguishes it is how production develops from the sparse intro. Things become more powerful when a choir comes in behind the whispering chant. The song also takes on a more personal character when Maisie reclaims her discography from critics who have threatened to tarnish her glamor.

7. “Lonely Gun” – CYN

You could see it in their passage.

Cyns Mood Swing is one of the best EPs of 2019. And the aspiring star proves that her craft with “Lonely Gun” has only improved in recent months. The enticing hymn is one of the first bright pop moments on the track list. And her always rousing voice goes to the bone as she vibrates across the soundscape with kind permission Maria Mora, It should be noted that the post-refrain here is the definition of pop perfection.

8. “Experiment on me” – Halsey

Lock your guns. Make room for the daughters.

Halsey The contribution to Birds Of Prey fits the rocky sounds of last year’s “Nightmare” more than anything she explores on manic. Created next to Take me to the horizon bandmates Jordan Fish and Oliver Sykes, the walloping track is a musical tidal wave that builds strength and crescendos with their screaming in the last moments. Their all-encompassing attack is certainly nothing more than “graveyard”, but it deserves just as much respect.

9. “Danger” – Jucee Froot

It’s a girls only party and no boys can come.

Jucee Froot The alarm sounds at her snarling party starter “Danger”. Built around an instantly humming and highly quotable chorus, the song is clearly a celebration of women’s power. That alone makes it an obvious addition to the track list. However, it feels a bit lost in the mix. Compared to some other insane people, this is a somewhat bigger celebration for pedestrians in the long run.

10. “Bad memory” – K.Flay

I only know who you really are: a liar. So I set all your papers and clothes on fire.

Do not cross K.Flay, Because she can be proved by hell, she gets involved in a non-profit ex with “Bad Memory”. The crashing shutdown is reminiscent of Rihanna The good girl who got bad lost the hit “Breakin ‘Dishes”. Only this time around the siren is evidence of how her husband is cheating. And she doesn’t waste time on murder. Everything fits effortlessly into the wildly delivered anthem, which turns out to be another highlight that deserves a single treatment.

11. “Feel good” – Sofi Tukker

Let me be too much Let me be more than enough.

New York duo Sofi Tukker makes excellent use of their electro-pop soundscape on “Feeling Good”. On an album full of retro samples, I initially expected that to happen again Nina Simones Title with the same name. Instead, the hit makers create an enticing party anthem full of synthesizers inspired by the late nineties and early thoughts. The end result is a celebration of trust and good mood with an excellent division.

12. “Invisible Chains” – Lauren Jauregui

I found beauty in this pain. Has given me strength to break these invisible chains.

The Birds Of Prey soundtrack is the breeding ground for one Fifth harmony Reunion. Kind of at least … Lauren Jauregui is the second member of the Girl Group to join the tracklist. And her contribution – “Invisible Chains” – is considered the heroine’s ballad. However, there is a twist. Opened through a sparse production, the song turns into something epic and well deserved by Harley Quinn and Co. And the smoky vocals of the “More Than That” star have rarely sounded better than here. A surcharge.

13. “It’s a man’s world” – Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Black Canary

Nothing without a woman or a girl.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell plays Black Canary in the film. And it also ends up on the soundtrack. The star brings with it a feeling of threatening tension Jame Browns timeless standard. It uses a much more modern, sometimes almost industrial soundscape. That is inherently adorable. But what really drives it outside the box is the strength of Jurnees singing performance.

14. “I will only love you a little more, baby” – Summer Walker

Emotionally Summer Walkers “I’m just going to love you a little more, baby,” is an outlier. In a sea of ​​wild female rebel anthems, this is a hopeful and romantic moment that could mark the culmination of an early millennium for Rom-Com. But the popular R&B cut is a welcome addition to the mix. Especially since it highlights the captivating vocals of summer and balances things out with a single moment of sweetness.

15. “Hit me with your best shot” – ADONA

Fire gone.

ADONAs Cover by Pat Benatars “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” is even more repulsive than “It’s a man’s world.” The aspiring star, who lives in Nashville, transforms the lively 80s into a joyful ballad that falls over the audience and leaves no prisoners behind. Did I know I needed this before I hit play? No, but now that I’ve heard it, I can’t seem to repeat it.

