The festivities in Newcastle were canceled when Matt Ritchie pushed the corner flag where it hurts

A fan’s festivities were interrupted after Newcastle United defeated Chelsea – because Matt Ritchie accidentally kicked the corner flag into his genitals.

Newcastle fans were thrilled when Isaac Hayden celebrated their last win against Chelsea in St. James’ Park on Saturday.

But the pleasure quickly pained a toon devotee in the front rows when the flag kicked by Ritchie hit him exactly where it hurt.

Videos that recorded the incident soon went viral and Newcastle United released one saying, “Excuses from Matt Ritchie … and the corner flag”.

In a video it can be seen that the man cannot get up because his Newcastle fans have to face their team after the winner of the injury time.

The unfortunate fan was seen twice in pain when he tried to stand up after being hit where it hurt by the corner flag

(Image: greener_josh / Twitter)

You can see him twice in pain when he finally tries to get up and applaud his hero.

The Twitter users saw the funny side: One replied to Newcastle’s tweet with “great through ball”, while another tweeted “Howay the nads”.

Others asked the battered trailer to get a refund for his pain.

Ironically, Ritchie was out of action for most of the season due to injury.

There was a comeback after just 48 minutes at the Carabao Cup game in Newcastle against Leicester in August. In the third round of the FA Cup in Rochdale, he made his comeback as a replacement earlier this month.

Matt Ritchie (left) ran into the corner to celebrate Isaac Hayden’s winner, but the Scottish international got a little carried away

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

Ten days later, he started Newcastle’s repeat win. After an injury to Jetro Willems, he was deployed on Saturday after just twelve minutes.

Toon fans will no doubt have been delighted to see the 30-year-old Scottish international return to the Premier League – even if a fan would have been grateful if they had to wait another game for their comeback.