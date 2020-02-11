The federal prosecutor has given up the Stone case after the DOJ overturned the prosecutors on request to be convicted

Three prosecutors withdrew from Donald Trump’s long-time confidant, Roger Stone, after senior Justice Department officials decided to disavow and undercut their own prosecutors by reducing the government-recommended sentence against him.

The startling and politically charged decision to reduce the prosecutors’ prison sentence of up to nine years came hours after Trump publicly criticized it and immediately raised questions about the Justice Department’s independence from political pressure.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney General’s Office in Washington said on Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after he was sentenced last year to seven charges that resulted from the former’s investigation Special advisor Robert Mueller revealed, including lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses.

This recommendation prompted Trump overnight to complain of a “terrible and very unfair situation”.

“The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump said. He later told reporters in the Oval Office that he had not asked the Justice Department to change the recommendation.

On Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors filed for a further prison sentence against Stone, despite the fact that, according to a new file, they were asking “far less” than the office had requested the day before. Prosecutors refuse to tell Stone how much time he should spend in prison.

“While the United States still believes that a prison sentence is justified, the government respectfully claims that the range of 87 to 108 months as the applicable advisory guidance would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this regard Case, ”the prosecutors write.

A senior Justice Department official said that the original condemnation recommendation, which was sent to a judge and signed by the Office’s chief prosecutor, was not communicated to the Department of Justice leadership.

“The department was shocked by the recommendation to convict,” the official told CNN. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses.”

The decision to make the change was headed by the Ministry of Justice leadership, the official said. According to Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice, the department made the decision before the president’s tweet and without consulting the White House. The White House referred a request for an opinion to the Department of Justice, and the US law firm in Washington declined to comment.

Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, said he was looking forward to reviewing the government’s recent filing soon.

“We have read with interest the new coverage of Roger Stone’s case. In our verdict, we outlined our position on the government’s recommendation yesterday. We look forward to reviewing the government’s supplementary filing,” said Smith in statement, Stone’s lawyers found the sentence of 15 to 21 months was appropriate.

Prosecutors quit

Shortly after the revised recommendation was made, three prosecutors, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis and Adam Jed, an application to withdraw the case. Zelinsky and Kravis have both resigned from the law firm of the United States lawyer in Washington.

Zelinsky, who is based in the Baltimore US law firm, was the closest prosecutor related to Stone’s case during the investigation, and also played an important role in interviewing witnesses in Stone’s lawsuit. After Mueller’s law firm closed, he stayed with the Stone case and “resigned immediately after this filing,” he wrote to the judge on Tuesday.

He had signed Stone’s verdict on Monday with three other law enforcement officers. A spokeswoman for the US law firm in Baltimore said Tuesday afternoon that Zelinksy had not resigned from his position.

Aside from Stone’s case, Kravis worked on law enforcement actions by the Internet Research Agency, a suspected Russian troll farm that Trump was supposed to help with through social media propaganda in 2016, convicted Rick Gates, and cases related to requests to unseal details from the Internet Müller determines that the Ministry of Justice has kept secret. A defendant from the Russian troll farm, brought up by Müller, is scheduled to be brought to trial in April.

In these cases, Kravis has not yet informed the judges that he has left his job.

The US law firm in Washington declined to comment on the resignations. John Crabb, another prosecutor at the US law firm in Washington, has announced that he is working on the Stone case.

Shock at the move of the department

It is not immediately clear whether the revised Department of Justice recommendation will affect the presiding judge’s decision in the case, Amy Berman Jackson, which will have full powers, at her sole discretion, to sentence Stone on February 20.

Attempts to overrule prosecutors after they have already made a public commitment are rare, however, and are quickly repeated among the Department of Justice staff as prosecutors shock another high-profile CNN law firm.

Tensions in the department have eased in recent months because Attorney General William Barr has asked for close attention to small and large matters in the department, judicial officials said. The Attorney General has a reputation as a micromanager that has manifested in a strange way.

Barr has recently appointed Timothy Shea, a close adviser, as the incumbent US attorney in Washington in an awkward transition with former US attorney Jesse Liu, who moved to the Treasury.

Liu had been waiting to switch to the new job, but Barr’s move to appoint Shea while Liu was still waiting for her hearing caused an uncomfortable transition.

Shea was concerned about the prosecutors’ recommendation to convict Stone, but was accompanied by it, perhaps to win over his troops in the office, an official said

Barr’s decision to reject and sharply criticize Shea’s decision seriously undermines him in his new job, officials say.

The federal prosecutor and a person convicted of a criminal offense both have the option of submitting a memorandum to the court prior to their judgment, demanding a certain number of prison terms or less severe sentences. At the hearing, they will speak to the judge again about their wishes before the judge makes a final decision.

In Stone’s case, prosecutors argued on Monday that he had earned seven to nine years in prison, particularly because of his threat of violence when he tried to intimidate an employee from testifying to Congress, and because he had broken a gag order several times before he Waiting for the trial, even if He posted a photo of Jackson on Instagram, with a crosshair behind her head. Stone disagreed with the prosecutor.

Main actor in Russia investigation

Stone lied to Congress five times when he privately testified before the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2017 that he had tried to get information from WikiLeaks and help Trump. The federal attorney’s office also argued that Stone’s lies vis-à-vis the House investigators severely hampered her Russia investigation.

“Election disorder investigations concern our national security, the integrity of our democratic processes, and the enforcement of our country’s criminal law. These are issues of greatest concern to every citizen of the United States. Obstruction of such critical investigations is at the heart of ours American democracy, ”the prosecutors added.

Prosecutors also discussed how Stone pressured an employee to lie to Congress, and accused Stone of “neglecting the fact that he followed these procedures”. They attended several episodes in which Stone posted on social media or spoke to members of the media and right-wing radio host Alex Jones about his case and Müller’s investigation, while the judge prevented him from speaking publicly.

This story is breaking and is being updated.