The Fed plans to transfer the Epstein guard to a prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The responsible supervisor when Jeffrey Epstein ended his life in his prison cell is transferred to a senior position in another federal penitentiary, bringing him back with inmates despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death, the Associated Press said.

The agency plans to transfer Lamine N’Diaye to the role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey. The move took place months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye to be transferred to the Bureau of Prisons regional office in Pennsylvania after Epstein’s death as FBI investigator and inspector general of the Department of Justice.

One respondent said the agency plans to move N’Diaye to the new role on February 2. Respondents spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal HR issue.

It was unclear why the N’Diaye agency wanted to put him in a position to oversee inmates and staff, despite ongoing investigations into Epstein’s death. The Inspector General’s investigation continues and the Department of Justice is still investigating the circumstances that led to Epstein’s death, including the reasons why he was unable to get a cellmate.

Epstein committed suicide in August, awaiting trial for sexual abuse of girls aged 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Epstein’s suicide took a look at the Federal Bureau of Prisons and highlighted a number of vulnerabilities in a high security department at one of the safest prisons in America. Barr said Epstein’s ability to take federal life “raised serious questions that need to be answered.” In an interview with the AP in November, he said that the investigation revealed a “series” of mistakes that gave Epstein the chance to kill himself and that his suicide was the result of a “perfect storm of negligence”.

Two guards responsible for observing Epstein did not plead guilty to lying in prison records to give the impression that, as necessary, they checked Epstein before his death. Instead, the investigators said they appeared to be sleeping for two hours and were looking for furniture and motorbikes on the Internet instead of watching Epstein, who should be checked every 30 minutes.

The Attorney General also removed the acting director of the agency after Epstein’s death and appointed Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, director of the prison agency from 1992 to 2003, to replace him.

Since Epstein’s death and N’Diaye’s removal as a supervisor, the Manhattan prison has had two tentative leaders. The latest overseer, M. Licon-Vitale, previously supervised a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. Her first major task was to deal with the detention of Michael Avenatti, the detained lawyer, about his treatment in prison.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic violence, large staff shortages and serious misconduct for years.

___

Sisak reported from New York. Follow Sisak on twitter.com/mikesisak and Balsamo on twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.