The ‘Favorite Breakfast’ puzzle by Zomato reminds Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP

After a BJP leader raged Poha aficionados by associating it with being from Bangladesh, it seems that the food delivery app Zomato has found a way to reach dish lovers with a delicious message that speaks more than you would expect.

In a recent incident, Zomato found an eccentric way of “guessing” people’s “favorite breakfast” through a crossword puzzle. A crossword puzzle with a political pun.

When he went to Twitter, Zomato said, “The first word you see is your favorite breakfast.”

Even if you wanted to recognize your favorite name so much, Zomato made sure you only have two options, or maybe only one?

What did you see first? If you thought you were lucky to be the first to spot Poha, well, you’re lucky all the time! The Maharashtric dish of ‘flat rice’ cooked with turmeric, onions, tomatoes, nuts and other ingredients is traditionally eaten throughout the country. Not only that, Poha is actually the basic breakfast for thousands of gourmets.

The tweet was fast enough to elicit a varied kind of response, with many greeting the “sarcasm” of Zomato or what “it did there.”

The Maharashtrian dish has been in the news lately.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was outraged by saying that construction workers were eating food outside of his home in Indore, so they should automatically be Bengali, raising many questions about the link between the “Maharashtrian court and Bangladesh.”

“There is some construction going on at home. Outside I saw about six to seven workers sitting with a thali piled up with a huge amount of poha – maybe 10 plates – and food. I asked, why do you eat poha? She didn’t answer because they could not speak Hindi. Then a man said they were Bengali. I suspected something, “the BJP Secretary General said at a seminar in January.

But it wasn’t just limited to that one word for many, since netizens even saw “AAP” in the crossword.

The Aam Admi party had won a landslide victory yesterday in the Delhi Election Assembly 2020 with 62 out of 70 Assembly seats, while BJP was reduced to one figure of eight seats.

Could it be an excavation in the defeat of BJP? We couldn’t help but wonder.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

