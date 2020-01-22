The unforeseen escape of the in-laws has left families completely ashamed as the incident has become a hotbed of whispers.

In a dramatic turn of events, the long-awaited wedding of a couple in Gujarat stopped when the in-laws escaped together in an attempt to rekindle their lost love.

The couple, who had been engaged for a year now, were supposed to get married in the second week of February in Surat. Meanwhile, it is suspected that the father of the 48-year-old boyfriend and the mother of the 46-year-old girlfriend fled together, since they have been missing 10 days ago.

According to a Times of India report, the father of the groom, a businessman and a member of a local political party, left his home in Katargam around January 10, while the mother, who is married to a broker, left from his house in Navsari.

In the opinion of a relative and a close friend, the duo had known each other since childhood and were also known since they lived in the same neighborhood. Apparently, they also previously shared a relationship, before the 46-year-old woman got engaged to her current husband.

However, the unforeseen escape of the in-laws has left families completely ashamed as the incident has become a hotbed of whispers.

