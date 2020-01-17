The fate of the former US representatives lies with the judge in insider trading

NEW YORK, NY. – A judge must decide the fate of former U.S. representative Christopher Collins after his lawyers and prosecutors disagreed on how to punish him for conspiring in an insider trading system.

District judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan will sentence the 69-year-old Republican on Friday afternoon.

Collins’ lawyers said he was sorry and should not tolerate prison terms. However, the prosecutor’s office told the judge in writing that he should go to prison for almost five years.

They said Collins and his son Cameron were worth a total of $ 35 million when they conspired to sell shares in a pharmaceutical company before the devastating news was released. The deal, the prosecutor said, enabled Cameron Collins and his friends to avoid $ 800,000 in losses.

Collins, one of the earliest supporters of President Donald Trump, has represented West New York since he was elected to the 27th congressional district of New York in 2012.

He resigned when he decided to plead guilty to a single conspiracy census in October, but prosecutors accused him of having campaigned for a reelection race he won after his arrest and then continued to serve.

They found that he learned that Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., on whose board he was sitting, had failed a drug trial when he received a phone call while attending the annual White House congress picnic on June 22, 2017.

Collins “from the White House” knew that when the news came out, Innate’s stock would fall and tried to reach his son to warn him that he could sell his stock, the prosecutors said.

They said he then teamed up with family members to claim that Cameron Collins and friends sold shares because they were startled by a temporary stop in trading the stock, rather than knowing that the company’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia would fall by 92% with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, his lawyers asked the judge to release Collins from prison, citing his remorse, his advanced age, his charities, and the low likelihood that he would commit further crimes.

“Chris comes to court humble, penitent, and repentant,” the lawyers wrote. “The public humiliation will follow Chris and haunt him for the rest of his life.”

