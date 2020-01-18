Walter Mercado’s horoscopes have brought “mucho, mucho amor” to households in Latin America and the United States for decades.

The beloved Puerto Rican astrologer died in November, but “Mucho Mucho Amor”, a documentary life-focused is coming to Netflix soon, the company announced on Friday.

Mercado has appeared in television shows and radio segments for over 30 years, challenging traditional gender roles while delivering his readings with dramatic flair, dressed in heavily decorated dresses or capes. An estimated 120 million people watched it every day.

But in 2007, it mysteriously disappeared from the public eye.

“I like to say that it’s something like an Oprah, Mr. Rogers and a little Liberace mixed up,” said Cristina Costantini, one of the directors of the film.

Costantini, his co-director Kareem Tabsch and producer Alex Fumero have worked together to find him and over the past two years have documented his life.

“Walter is incredibly trained in the media. After spending so much time with him, we were able to meet the man behind the cape and show him who he really is, “Costantini told CNN.

The film, which is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week, is described like a “love letter” to Mercado.

“The filmmakers, who grew up watching it with their abuelitos, make a film with lightness and playfulness,” says the description of the film on the Sundance website. “Light years ahead of his time, Walter has become a nostalgic cult icon of self-expression and positivity for today’s fluid youth.”

More than anything, “Mucho Mucho Amor” is a way to share Mercado’s message of peace and love.

“The three of us believe that his message is more relevant than ever,” said Costantini. “In an age of great division, where there is hatred and discrimination everywhere, we need Walter.”

Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez and television personality Raul De Molina will appear in the film, which will premiere on Netflix by summer.

Months after his death, Mercado’s legacy continues.

In December, El Nuevo Herald, the Spanish-speaking brother newspaper of the Miami Herald, surprised readers with the astrologer’s horoscopes and year-end rituals.

The Spanish-language newspaper in Miami said that Mercado had sent them before his death.

In his last interview for the documentary, Mercado told the filmmakers something that the fans he misses can now find comforting.

“Walter was a star but now he’s a constellation. If you look into the night sky, Walter will be there,” he recalls.