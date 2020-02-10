The farmer discovers new species of tyrannosaurs, one of the oldest of their kind ever found

Tyrannosaurus Rex, the king of dinosaurs, has a new family member.

Fragments of a fossilized skull from a previously unknown tyrannosaur species were found in southern Alberta, Canada. And all of this is thanks to John De Groot, a farmer and paleontologist who found the fossil. This emerges from a publication by the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta, in which the fossils will be exhibited later this year.

This is the first new tyrannosaur in Canada in 50 years and one of the oldest tyrannosaurs found in North America. And researchers believe that Thanatotheristes degrootorum lived about 2.5 million years before its close relative Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum traced what is now North America 79.5 million years ago as an impressive predator. As an adult, he weighed more than two tons. Tyrannosaurus Rex could reach a length of about 40 feet.

His name connects Thanatos, the Greek god of death, with Theristes or “someone who reaps or reaps”. The second part of the name is in honor of De Groot.

He found the fossils while hiking near Hays, Alberta.

“The jawbone was an absolutely breathtaking find. We knew it was special because you can clearly see the petrified teeth, ”said De Groot.

According to a study published in the Cretaceous Research journal on Monday, researchers found unique aspects of the fossil to show that it is a different species.

“Thanatotherists can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous features of the skull, but the most prominent are vertical ridges that extend the length of the upper jaw,” said Jared Voris, lead study author and PhD student at the University of Calgary.

A wealth of dinosaur fossils have been discovered in Canada, particularly Alberta, over the years. It is also home to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, Canada’s only museum dedicated to exploring ancient life. This newly discovered fossil belongs to the family of the other tyrannosaurs found in Canada: Daspletosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Daspletosaurus was the last fossil discovery of a tyrannosaur in Canada that was found in 1970.

The discovery of this fossil also enabled the researchers to discover that different groups of tyrannosaurs in North America lived separately from each other 74 to 80 million years ago.

The Daspletosaurini group, to which Thanatotheristes belonged, roamed between southern Alberta and Montana, while others were found in central Alberta or in the southern parts of the United States.

Well-known contemporaries of Thanatotheristes who were also discovered in Alberta are the horned dinosaur Xenoceratops and the dome-shaped dinosaur Colepiocephale. Many other dinosaurs found in Alberta were dated 66 to 77 million years ago.

Thanatotheristes highlights diversity, not only in Canada’s fossil record, but also in the tyrannosaurs family.

“This discovery is significant because it closes a gap in our understanding of tyrannosaur evolution,” said Dr. François Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.