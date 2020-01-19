The fans of the Alaskan Chiefs have a touching reason to travel to watch the game news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A couple of Kansas City Chiefs fans traveled nearly 4,000 miles to cheer on their squad in the AFC Championship game, but their love for the team goes beyond the players.

Sunday’s Arrowhead Stadium is packed with Chiefs fans, including a couple from Fairbanks, Alaska.

Before we get to that, let’s go back to last Sunday when the score was 24-0 …

“I thought,” Oh my, “said Dorothy Shockley, who lives in Alaska.” I texted my family down here: what the hell? “

However, it was the comeback that inspired Shockley and her daughter Joy to look for tickets to the AFC Championship game.

“I thought it was too expensive and it just wouldn’t work,” said Joy Huntington.

However, the two Alaskans got two tickets to the game and embarked on the more than 15-hour trip to KC.

They were greeted fairly warmly, first by fans and then by the family here in KC.

“People are already hugging us at the airport because they like the hat and I think” We’re from Alaska, “and then they like to pick us up and turn around because we’re from so far,” said Huntington.

One of the main reasons why they call themselves chiefs is very touching.

“It was through Barry, my late husband,” said Shockley. “When we met, he was just a big sports fan and always chiefs, royals.”

Barry was born and raised in KC, but ventured to Alaska at the age of 17.

“His dream was to hunt more in remote areas of the country,” said his daughter. “He was really in nature and Alaska was his dream.”

It is a dream that he has fulfilled. It included meeting his future wife and starting a family.

Barry died in 2007. At that point, his love for the chiefs had already spread across Alaska.

“He created the entire Chiefs fan community in Alaska, so to speak, and people still wear hats in his honor, but also because they love the team more and more,” said Huntington.

This love and loyalty has remained strong among Shockley and Huntington.

“When I go to see his parents here, I miss him,” said Shockley. “I know he’s cheering up there.”

And tomorrow he’ll be “Go Chiefs!” To cheer.

