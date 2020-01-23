The family of an Indiana toddler who fell from his grandfather’s arms after the death of a cruise ship questions what they call Royal Caribbean Cruises’ “false story” about how that happened.

Chloe Wiegand, 18 months old, fell from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July.

Her grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was playing with her by a window on the 11th floor when she fell, and he was charged with negligent homicide. Prosecutors allege he “negligently exposed [his granddaughter] through one of the windows,” according to the Puerto Rico Department of Justice. He was released on bail and returned home to Indiana.

In a wrongful death prosecution that the Wiegand family launched against Royal Caribbean in December, their lawyer released reenactment photos this week, claiming that they prove that the grandfather could not bend over physically. the window where the toddler fell, as the company did. alleged.

The family’s final legal action follows Royal Caribbean’s request to dismiss the December trial.

The photos were taken this month on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship from which Chloé fell. In a court case, the family accuses Royal Caribbean of having created “a false account” of the incident and of having provided images of only two of the 13 cameras available in the region.

“We went to reconstruct what happened on the same ship, the same window where Mr. Anello was standing with Chloé. What we found completely confirms his story. Photos of the reconstruction are included in our file, “said family lawyer Michael Winkleman.

Cruise ship carefully selected surveillance video, family says

Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean’s filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying that Anello knew the window was open and had kept her granddaughter out of the window before she died.

The cruise operator’s motion alleges that the surveillance video shows Anello walking towards a window and appearing to lean his upper body out of the window for several seconds.

Anello is seen in the video picking up Chloé and holding her by the window for 30 to 40 seconds before losing her grip and dropping her, alleges the motion.

Royal Caribbean submitted the surveillance video and still images as evidence in its motion to dismiss.

In the latest case, lawyer for the Wiegand family identified “at least” 13 cameras in the incident area after inspecting the ship in January, about six months after the toddler died in July.

“Royal Caribbean clearly lied to this court and, in doing so, Royal Caribbean created a fake story to accompany the carefully selected Royal Caribbean video surveillance video on which Royal Caribbean bases its motion to dismiss,” said the record.

The family filed a petition last week to compel Royal Caribbean to produce images from all cameras at the time of the incident.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Royal Caribbean said that Chloé’s death “is undeniably a heart-wrenching tragedy that has resulted in a criminal prosecution for Chloé’s stepfather and a civil lawsuit by lawyers for the Wiegand family.”

The angle of the reconstruction photos differs from the surveillance of cruise ships

The reenactment photos show a man with measures similar to Anello holding a doll by a window on the cruise ship from several additional angles that differ from the surveillance released by the cruise line.

According to the family, a reconstruction photo is taken two steps to the right of the video surveillance camera, showing a “misleading angle”. This photo shows that the man could not lean “out of the window frame” due to the 18 inch distance between the railing and the window frame, the Wiegand family alleges.

The man “had to lift his feet at least seven inches from the ground” to touch the window with the top of his head, according to court records.

“In fact, it would have been physically impossible for Mr. Anello to have had his head out of the window frame with his feet on the bridge,” the court documents say.

Anello “would have needed weapons much longer than him” to keep Chloé out of the window, says Wiegand’s family attorney.

The family lawsuit claims that Anello lifted Chloe off the railing and held her down as she leaned forward to strike the window. There was no glass and she slipped from Anello’s arms, falling 150 feet below the pier, causing her death, said the suit.

Anello did not know that some windows could be opened, the suit said.