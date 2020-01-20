Relatives of Canadian hiker Paul Miller, whose remains were discovered in Joshua Tree National Park a year and a half after his disappearance, returned to the desert Monday evening to thank the many who contributed to the research.

On an emotional hike, they returned to where Miller’s remains were found – seeing with his own eyes his final sight before his death in July 2018.

“The remains were found in a lightly shaded area which we assume found shelter there from the sun during his hike,” said Ainsley Otten, a friend of the Millers family.

For 18 months, the family has been wondering and worried about what happened to Miller. Until last month, there were no answers.

“We had dogs, we had, I think, people on horses, helicopters, planes,” said Steve Cole, one of more than 100 search and rescue volunteers who crisscrossed the area around 49 Palms Oasis Trail for five days when Miller disappeared.

“It’s disheartening, it’s frustrating,” said Cole. “We think, ‘Where else can we look?’

But in mid-December, a group of non-profit drones made a breakthrough. In an aerial photograph, a drone pilot spotted human remains in an area difficult to access. The body was identified last week as Millers.

“It was in a large place in the canyon hidden behind a rock, so it’s very difficult to see where it was,” said Joshua Tree national park director David Smith, who brought the family back on Tuesday.

“I think it was very important for them to be able to see what he saw on the day of his death, and also just to say goodbye and have a connection to this place,” said Smith.

But even with the body identified, some questions remain unanswered – like what led to Miller’s death?

“The fact that he still had water and food in his backpack indicates that it was a sudden cause of death, because if it was dehydration or something like that, he would have been drinking water, he would have eaten food, “said Smith.

Miller’s family invited the researchers and park staff to dinner on Tuesday evening at Twentynine Palms to thank them and to raise a drink for Miller.

