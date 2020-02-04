The fame of Aashiqui Rahul Roy reveals that the character of Shah Rukh Khan in Darr was first offered

The 1993 thriller Darr surely filmed a movie that defined his career for mega star Shah Rukh Khan. While SRK is applauded to date for his performance in the film, it is Rahul Roy who has made a revelation now. If the actor is believed, the role of SRK in Darr was written for him and below is all about what the star has spilled beans.

Rahul marked his presence on the sets of the Kapil Sharma comedy show alongside Anu Aggarwala and Deepak Tijori to celebrate 30 years of his film Aashiqui. This is when Rahul decided to reveal some secrets. The actor talked about how after the success of Aashiqui he had no offers for six months.

He added: “But suddenly I was offered almost 49 movies and I didn’t know what to drink and which one to leave.”

He remembered how one day he received a call from the late Yash Chopra. He said: “I remember that Yash Chopra ji had called me for a story. I was worried about other films and couldn’t accept the offer, since many of the projects I had signed were already on the floor and the filmmakers were fighting for my dates. “

Well, this was intriguing for the audience and for Kapil, who were finding out what movie the actor was talking about. When Kapil pushed him further to reveal the name, he gave up and said: “Well, the movie was Darr, who then went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written considering. I still regret not signing that movie. “

For those not versed, Darr stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh in fundamental parts. The film showed SRK in an avatar never seen before and his performance to date is on the list of one of his best hits.

