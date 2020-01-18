The fall of Christmas in street sales increases the chances of a reduction in interest rates

An unexpected drop in street sales in December has fueled expectations that the Bank of England will reduce interest rates at the end of the month to stimulate a declining economy.

Retail sales volumes fell 0.6 percent monthly in December after a monthly drop of 0.8 percent in November to bring annual growth to just 0.9 percent. It was the fifth consecutive month without growth, a phenomenon not seen since the 1970s.

Spending fell overall, but it was especially weak in department stores and clothing stores. The only sectors that registered growth were online sales and fuel.

Economists expected a monthly increase of 0.5 percent, and the disappointing news triggered another massive sale in the pound below $ 1.30 as traders bet that the bank’s monetary policy committee will order a cut in Interest rates.

“So it wasn’t a very happy Christmas for retailers,” said Thomas Pugh, a UK economist at Capital Economics. “Many retailers will be forgiven for asking if they even had a Christmas.” He said sales volumes fell 0.9 percent quarterly, the worst in almost three years.

“The total drop in retail sales in December, despite a possible impetus for the Black Friday delay, does not predict anything good for GDP growth in December and could push the Monetary Policy Committee even closer to reducing rates at the end of the month”.

Richard Lim, CEO of the consulting firm Retail Economics, said the numbers painted a “rather bleak” image for Christmas commerce, especially for the food sector, adding that it could contribute to a contraction of the general economy in the last quarter. of 2019.

He said that consumers had clearly remained very cautious in their discretionary spending, despite evidence of healthier family finances. “The propensity of buyers to spend remained weak because the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and a weaker economy have seriously undermined their confidence,” he said.

The figures echoed a negative survey by the British Retail Consortium that last week showed that stores suffered their worst annual performance for at least a quarter of a century in 2019.

Friday’s figures crowned a bad season for retailers who saw many warnings of emission gains. John Lewis reported that sales fell 2% year-on-year in the seven weeks until January 4 and warned that his personnel bonus could be reduced. Beales, one of the oldest department store groups in the United Kingdom, seems to be about to collapse, while Arcadia Group, which owns Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins, is closing several stores.

During the three months to December, sales were 1 percent lower than the previous quarter. The Office of National Statistics indicated that it would make a negative contribution of 0.05 percentage points to overall GDP growth.

Official figures on Monday showed that the general economy contracted 0.3 percent in November to leave the three-month growth rate at only 0.1 percent. The annual inflation rate for December showed a drop to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent, below the bank’s 2 percent target.

