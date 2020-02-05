“The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Disney + Release Date Confirmed

After the first look at the Super Bowl, the release date for Disney Plus “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is confirmed.

Although Disney Plus was not released with shows from Marvel Studios, 2020 will contain not one, but two with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. The Super Bowl also offered a first look at these upcoming shows that connect directly to the MCU.

Although it has been reported for some time that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are arriving in August, that release date has now been confirmed by Bob Iger during the Disney call for revenue on Tuesday. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will be eight episodes that will most likely be released on Disney Plus every week.

Which Marvel Studios project are you looking forward to the most this year? Feel free to share your answer in the comments!

Here is the summary for The Plus and The Winter Soldier from Disney Plus:

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) work together in a global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience – at Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. “

Directed by Kari Skogland from scripts written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney Plus series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as baron Helmut Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker / American agent. Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa and Noah Mills are cast in non-disclosed roles.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus in August 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about the Disney Plus series with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Ryden Scarnato

Ryden’s affection for all things DC, Marvel and Star Wars has led him to entertainment journalism at Heroic Hollywood as a news editor.