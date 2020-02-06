The failed accusation of Trump leaves one question: can the president not shock America anymore?

“Never argue with idiots,” is a sentence taken from the book of Proverbs and usually wrongly attributed to Mark Twain. “They will drag you to their level and beat you with experience.”

And while Donald Trump kept what he and he only described as a “celebration” of his accusation in the White Room East Room, the broader goal was to ask America the question it has had for almost a year to think about it.

Has the President managed to drag the United States to his level?

Is America more shocked? Was it ever shocked? Here was the president who took a relentless procession around the litany of shame that has built up around his presidency, and the question was actually whether anyone cared.

“Russia, Russia, Russia, they were all bulls ***,” said the 45th president of the United States of America. His audience gasped a bit. They were selected. Loyal republicans, all of them, but it even surprised them.

So many of the most remembered words in the world have entered history in that house. It was here, of course, that Reagan deplored the deplorable astronauts who “had ripped the surly earthy ties to touch the face of God.”

What did Donald Trump have to offer here at his own little moment in history? “Adam Schiff is a mean, terrible person,” he said. “Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person.”

He rattled through the lies that he hopes will see him return to this place in nine months. From how, but for his election victory, “the stock market would have crashed”.

This was announced as a “celebration”. If that were the case, one should never hope to be invited to the Trump family’s birthday party. We can only assume that after the candles are blown out, then a crawling litany of hatred is read out, old scores are arranged. Clearly there was time for excavations at James Comey, the Bidens – and Hillary Clinton.

If it had been the Oscars, the orchestra would have turned up quickly in ten seconds.

In the meantime, the TV news channels wear it all live, of course they do. If you need a channel to broadcast your own propaganda for free, make sure you do it all live.

Anyway, we’ve heard all of this before. It is normalized, we are healed. This is the way of things now. You feel sleepy. Your eyelids feel like lead.

The question is whether America is still awake enough to wake itself up from the hero cream in which it is being stunned.

.