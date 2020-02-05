The facial recognition company must stop collecting videos

This file photo from March 20, 2018 shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube demands that a facial recognition company that works with the police stop collecting their videos to identify the people in them. The video service, operated by Google, announced on Wednesday February 5, 2020 that it had sent a letter of revocation to New York-based Clearview AI. The small company, according to investigative reports by the New York Times and Buzzfeed, conducted an in-depth investigation in January detailing its work with law enforcement agencies and its practice of searching for images on social media and other internet platforms. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

YouTube demands that a facial recognition company stop harvesting its videos to identify people in what the startup does as part of its work with the police.

Google’s own video service said on Wednesday that it had sent a warning letter to New York-based Clearview AI. The small company, according to investigative reports by the New York Times and Buzzfeed, conducted an in-depth investigation in January detailing its work with law enforcement agencies and its practice of searching for images on social media and other internet platforms.

“YouTube’s terms of use specifically prohibit the collection of data that can identify a person,” said YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph in a statement on Wednesday. “Clearview has publicly admitted that it did just that, and in response we sent them an injunction letter.”

The letter was sent on Tuesday and was reported by CBS on Wednesday. According to the Times, Twitter previously sent a similar letter.

Clearview did not immediately return an emailed request for comments on Wednesday, but its CEO Hoan Ton-That said in an interview to CBS that it has an initial adjustment right for the 3 billion images it has collected.

“The way we built our system is to use only publicly available information and index it in this way,” he told CBS.

He also said that the technology is used only by law enforcement agencies and is used to identify potential criminals.

Groups are asking the Mayor of Chicago to ban the use of facial recognition technology in the city

