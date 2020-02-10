The face of Billie Eilish when Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sang is golden

Sorry, this video is not yet available.

Billie Eilish was apparently very concerned and confused when it came to the improvised singing of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig on the stage of the Oscars 2020.

The comic duo awarded the prize for the best production design – that went to Once Upon A Time … in Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh of Hollywood – but their humor lost on Billie.

After pretending to be “really crazy,” the couple walked away from the microphone before turning around to let the audience know they were joking.

Did they immediately award the prize? No.

The stars randomly played a selection of songs about fashion (such as Thong Song and Vogue) before they finally reached the winner.

Sitting in the audience was an extremely upset (and extremely stylish) Billie who looked as if she didn’t appreciate Maya and Kristen’s singing as much as everyone else.

Same, Billie (Photo: abc)

Billie was confused about Eminem (Photo: abc)

How could you not feel if the two funniest women were singing for you?

Fans immediately noticed her response and took Twitter to share their thoughts.

A comment: “What’s wrong with the #Oscars? I already laughed and cried … # # LauraDern her line from her parents who are her heroes … needed another tissue … # BradPitt 45 second comment # BillieEilish shocked face. “

“The grimace Billie Eilish made during the performance of Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig … shows what most people feel about the #TheOscars and the entire # Hollywood attitude in general,” said a tweet.

Another viewer said, “Can Billie Eilish never again look at my comic queens … thank you.”

Since Billie also looked confused during Eminem’s surprise performance, we begin to think that she will simply take it all in.

In the meantime, many statements have already been made during the ceremony, including Natalie Portman who wore a cape with those female directors who were not nominated.

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a purple and yellow suit decorated with Kobe’s number 24 on the back.

Probably the healthiest part of the whole thing was Parasite director Bong Joon Ho giggling to win an Oscar and we don’t blame him.





