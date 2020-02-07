The extension of the Patrick Mahomes record contract was probably done after the NFL draft

Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

Although many Kansas City Chiefs fans still celebrate their Super Bowl victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ organization are already looking to the future. As both parties continue to discuss a record extension of the contract for Mahomes, an agreement on the deal is not expected to come beyond the NFL 2020 concept.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mahomes recognizes how important it is that the Chiefs also retain their other important players. Chris Jones, one of the best defending linemen in the NFL, is a free agent this offseason and the Chiefs want to bring him back. Both parties are also very aware of the forthcoming collective agreement, which will affect all contracts.

The Chiefs take care of their quarterback and the Super Bowl LIV MVP winner. Mahomes is expected to win a contract that could surpass $ 40 million a season and reportedly blows over the $ 35 million salary from Russell Wilson. However, both parties want to make sure that the pieces are also in place for this team to compete for future Super Bowl rings.

It is clearly a matter of when, not whether, Mahomes and the Chiefs agree on a record-breaking deal. The 24-year-old has already won an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl ring in his NFL career and he has just started.