An injury specialist expects English stars Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to play again before the season ends – provided they don’t suffer setbacks.

Tottenham striker Kane is currently recovering from hamstring surgery, while Man Utd’s Rashford has suffered a double tension fracture in the back.

Due to their respective problems, the English duo are both on the verge of dropping out and now need to qualify for the three Lions’ Euro 2020 campaign.

Current forecasts indicate that Kane will be excluded at least until the end of March and that Rashford is expected to return after that date.

However, fears about the severity of their injuries – particularly in the case of Rashford – have led to concerns that they may miss the rest of the season entirely.

Harry Kane was operated on his Achilles tendon

(Image: REUTERS)

Premier Injuries analyst Ben Dinnery compared the couple to those who have suffered similar injuries and told ITV: “There are no guarantees, but the data strongly suggest that both are fit (for Euro 2020).

“It is likely that they will play three or four competitive games before the end of the season that could actually benefit England because they should be firing when the euro season starts.” Of course there should be a smooth recovery, there can be no major setbacks. “

Kane had a tear in his Achilles tendon earlier this month during the FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

Rashford suffered a double tension break in the back

(Photo: PETER POWELL / epa-efe / rex)

His surgery is said to have been a success, but the injury resembles the injury that hampered former English striker Michael Owen in his career.

Dinnery added: “Tottenham’s schedule for Kane’s return in April is very realistic, it is not a punch line to appease the followers.

“From what we saw, Kane was always a quick healer, he always came back on time or even earlier than planned.”

Despite previous fitness concerns, Rashford played the striker in the third round against the wolves.

The 21-year-old paused just 16 minutes after moving from the bank before being replaced again.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara suffered the same injury throughout his career, after which he recovered over eight months.

In contrast, Arsenal’s Thomas Vermaelen was back in 68 days – a timeframe similar to Rashford’s.

Should every player return as expected, he would be back in action around Easter.

Even the slowest recovery for Kane, based on others who had a similar problem, would see him back on the field before the season ended.

More than half of the players who suffered the same injury as Rashford took longer to return than expected. If there are no further difficulties, he only has three games before the end of the season.