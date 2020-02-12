The expansion of Division 2 Warlords of New York begins in March

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York will be out soon (photo: Ubisoft)

The next major paid expansion for The Division 2 sees a return to the Big Apple and a renewed endgame and RPG system.

The Division 2 returns to the setting of the first game for its next expansion, as Ubisoft announces that its next expansion will be on March 3.

Warlords Of New York already sounds very John Carpenter, but it will specifically connect a few loose ends of the first game and see the return of some of his characters.

The main plot will revolve around the downing of rogue Division agent Aaron Keener and his four lieutenants, with the action around Lower Manhattan after being hit by a hurricane.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLO-h05mF1o (/ embed)

Ubisoft promises a very realistic recreation of the city, including areas such as Chinatown, Wall Street and Battery Park.

In terms of gameplay changes, there is a new level cap of 40 (you must be level 30 and World Tier 5 to even play the new campaign). But once every lieutenant is defeated, you can fly between Washington DC and New York City whenever you want.

There are also the expected new weapons, equipment and four new skills – which are obtained, in Mega Man style, by beating the lieutenants. There is also a new “infinite progression system” known as the SHD level.

All this in addition to a new endgame, with new seasonal activities and rewards – including competitions and time-bound global events. The seasons last for three months and the first one starts one week after the launch of the expansion, on 10 March.

More: Gaming



Warlords Of New York only costs £ 25.99 or you can buy a new standard edition of the main game with the expansion included. Or a new Ultimate Edition that contains all that plus all content from the first year, eight exclusive classified assignments and immediate unlocking for all six end game specializations.

If you do not want to pay for the expansion, there is also a free new update that improves inventory and makes gear management easier. It will also overhaul the Dark Zones, and see a return for god rolls and a streamlined gear calibration system.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1ckvUyYvMc (/ embed)

Email [email protected], leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Ubisoft promises five AAA games by April 2021, Far Cry 6 rumors

MORE: Ubisoft unveils plan to repair Ghost Recon Breakpoint

MORE: Watch Dogs Legion delayed until after April 2020, says Ubisoft