The Erykah Badu online shop is coming - we know that

In a profile with InStyle, soul legend Erykah Badu revealed that she had something up her sleeve – an online clothing store. Partly inspired by Chinatown Market’s “pirated” approach, Badu maintains an extensive online section for its dedicated fans. It will be complete with bells and whistles that Badu saw on her travels around the globe. Your brand has the appropriate title “Badu World Market”.

At the Badu World Market, the concept of a traditional merch store is combined with highly deliberate curation. At the end of October, Badu was already working with Chinatown Market on a shirt that had since been sold out, in order to gain an insight into the collaboration. The collaboration, which took place live via Instagram, also showed one of the types of pieces that shoppers can handle after launch.

She confirmed via Instagram that the store will have an area for sacred metals. One item that is sold through this part of the website is the metal chakra balancing baby hair. “I challenged my favorite comrade in the world, the artist [Soull Kehinde Fundsworth] OGUN, to conjure up enchanted baby hair and edges that I can’t upset at the club. Dougie’s Chakra, ”she wrote. “Only in the world market of Badu,” added the singer.

The store is scheduled to open on February 20, 2020, six days before Badu’s birthday. Sign up for updates here.

