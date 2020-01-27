The era of Quique Setien in Barcelona has started badly and one season is at risk

After failing his first real test as Barcelona’s new coach on Saturday in Valencia, Quique Setien explained that his players still did not understand the lessons he was trying to teach them.

Although Barça beat Valencia by 867 to 298, the only two goals in the game were scored by Valencia striker Maxi Gómez, who also missed a penalty, while local defender Gabriel Paulista had what looked like a third discard blatantly

The first 10 minutes of the game at Mestalla were almost comically predictable, as Barça played to keep the ball in front of the local defense. Then, in the first attack of Valencia, the left back José Gaya made his way and entered the box, where he was cut by Gerard Piqué. Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Gomez’s punctual kick, but a pattern had been established.

Setien’s side continued to dominate the possession without appearing in the least threatening, Valencia sat down deeply and waited for his chance to break. Ter Stegen pushed a shot from Maxi Gomez on the crossbar, then stood up to tip Kevin Gameiro’s follow-up around a pole.

Barça’s only threat in the first 45 was two free throws by Lionel Messi: one sailed too high and the other landed softly in the arms of Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech. His best chance came when Carlos Soler, of Los Che, lost a pass and, suddenly, midfielder Arthur Melo was free at 18 yards, but instead of shooting, the Brazilian tried and could not give the ball to Messi.

“The first half weren’t good, it was best to get to rest at 0-0,” Setien admitted later. “They prevented us from moving the ball forward, we played many meaningless passes, which is not what we want. We explained some things during the break, the position of some players changed and helped us a lot, since we found more space and pushed Valencia much further back ”.

1/23 player ratings Valencia vs Barcelona

AFP through Getty Images

2/23 Jaume Domenech 7

EPA

3/23 Daniel Wass 7

EPA

04/23 Ezekiel Garay 7

AFP through Getty Images

5/23 Gabriel Paulista 7

AFP through Getty Images

06/23 José Luis Gaya 7

AFP through Getty Images

23/7 Ferran Torres 8

AP

08/23 Geoffrey Kondogbia 7

AFP through Getty Images

09/23 Francis Coquelin 7

REUTERS

10/23 Carlos Soler 7

AFP through Getty Images

11/23 Maxi Gómez 8

AFP through Getty Images

12/23 Kevin Gameiro 6

AFP through Getty Images

13/23 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 8

REUTERS

14/23 Sergi Roberto 5

REUTERS

15/23 Gerard Piqué 5

REUTERS

23/23 Samuel Umtiti 6

fake images

17/23 Sergio Busquets 5

AFP through Getty Images

18/23 Ansu Fati 4

REUTERS

19/23 De Jong 5

AFP through Getty Images

20/23 Arthur 5

AFP through Getty Images

21/23 Jordi Alba 5

AFP through Getty Images

22/23 Antoine Griezmann 6

EPA

23/23 Lionel Messi 7

AFP through Getty Images

Barça started more positively after the break, and 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati approached a few seconds after the restart. But Valencia soon came forward when an accountant caught Barcelona’s defense out of position, and Gomez’s shot deflected Ter Stegen.

The game became much more open, Valencia took advantage when an excellent career and passing of the teenager Ferran Torres gave Maxi the opportunity to put the 2-0, with Barça again four to six and seven. It could / should have been three when Gabriel got caught in a corner, but after a long VAR check the officials ruled it out.

With Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong unsure of where to be and what to do, Messi assumed responsibility for himself. Not for the first time. The captain hit 11 of the 14 total shots of Barça in the goal, the most without scoring in his entire career in La Liga. But the outstanding Gabriel superbly blocked, a cunning chip landed on the roof of the net, a header flew wide, and Domenech rejected a late free kick and the final whistle brought Barça’s first defeat at Mestalla since 2008.

The excessive confidence in Messi was one of the clubs used to beat former coach Ernesto Valverde, and the configuration and form of the Setien team did not look so different from when Barça was also losing in Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante earlier this season.

Among the players who seemed the most lost was De Jong, whose Ajax DNA should be useful for understanding the ideas inspired by Johann Cruyff of Setien, if one wants to believe in the Barcelona narrative. When asked after the game about the performance of the Dutch international, Setien took time to choose his words carefully, as if he did not want to share all the candor of his evaluation.

“Not only him, but the rest of the team, there are things we can correct,” he said. “Frenkie is a great player, who has been playing a certain way in recent months, and now we are asking him to do something else. He needs time to understand things: he and many of the others. One thing is to understand the instructions on a blackboard, in the field it is difficult, even more against a team like Valencia that defends very well. “

That transition from the blackboard to the field is now Setien’s great challenge. Next is Leganés in the Copa del Rey week, with Napoli in the Champions League and a Classic League in the Bernabéu.

The Zinedine Zidane team is not playing great things at the moment, but still finding a way to win. The head shot of Nacho Fernández in a fixed piece brought a 1-0 victory in Valladolid on Sunday night, and left Los Blancos three clear points at the top of the table.

Setien is clearly being honest when he says he is trying to return Barça back to his traditional values ​​and style of play. But he is quickly discovering that it is easier said than done, especially with the profile and attitude of the current team.

The biggest tactical adjustment of the new coach so far has been to use Sergi Roberto in a hybrid role of full back / center back on the right side of the defense, and the teenager Fati as a right side who needs to track and fill space without the ball. Valencia’s two goals and the lost penalty come from problems in that area of ​​the team. It seemed that Setien was trying to force players into roles for which they are not very suitable.

Ansu Fati, a highly appreciated teenager from Barcelona (Reuters)

Experienced experienced Valverde realized the limitations under which he was working, with most of the most important Barça players now on the wrong side of 30. Although their pragmatic approach led them to win two League titles quite easily, a noisy section of Barça fans and experts got angry. for their supposedly heavy tactics, while senior players also wanted to “go back” to how things used to be done.

Taking a side in the middle of the season is never easy, especially when the task involves not only winning games but doing so in such a principles-based way. Someone who has managed to win over the players and fans of his team without a preseason is Valencia coach Albert Celades, who has impressed in silence since he intervened when the popular Marcelino García Toral was fired in September.

Unlike Setien, Celades has Barça DNA. He joined La Masia with only 13 years, debuted on the first team with Cruyff in 1995 and won two La Liga titles at Camp Nou as a Pep Guardiola colleague in the midfield.

Celades has taken a much more practical approach to enter a job with little anticipation, and has been careful not to play too much. Valencia remains a team that plays with its strengths and adapts to its circumstances. They also had a plan prepared to beat Barça since its great success and get the victory in the final of the Copa del Rey last season.

Such a results-based philosophy is not for Setien, who believes that the path to success is to “successfully teach” his players the true way to play football.

“There are” results “who will not care how we play,” Setien said Friday. “But there are many others who know if a team has deserved to win or not. The fairest thing is to judge whether the path leads to victory or defeat. We need players to understand the details, to produce the changes we want to introduce. And in theory that shouldn’t take us long. “

That theory is now being tested in practice, and the first results are not encouraging.

