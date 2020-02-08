The episcopal diocese of Michigan consecrates her the first female and openly lesbian bishop

The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan ordained and dedicated Dr. Bonnie Perry at a ceremony on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan, for the first female and openly lesbian bishop.

She said Saturday’s ceremony was “one of the most intense experiences” of her life because she was surrounded by clergy and community members who wanted to welcome her to the diocese.

She wants to help all communities and people feel at home.

“For me, it’s about fully involving everyone – heterosexual, gay, bi, trans, gender-specific – it’s about everyone, everyone is welcome,” she said. “Every time you exclude someone, you exclude the possibility of change and transformation.”

Perry received 64 votes from clergymen and 118 from laity to be elected bishop; she needed at least 55 clergymen and 94 lay votes. All candidates for the bishop position were women, according to the Michigan Bishopric. The diocese was founded in 1836.

Perry was ordained deacon and priest for the first time 30 years ago in the Newark, New Jersey diocese and has been a pastor at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Chicago since 1992. Rev. Wendell N. Gibbs Jr., who had served as Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan since 2000.

Perry holds a doctorate from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Illinois and a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

Perry grew up in a pious Irish Catholic family, but as a woman and lesbian, she couldn’t imagine a future as part of the Roman Catholic Church, she said.

“In the Episcopal Church I saw women – heterosexual and gay – who lived according to God’s calling,” she said.

Perry wants to “close the gap”

Perry and her current partner, who is a pastor, have been together for 32 years and they are married “as long as it is legal in our country,” she said.

Perry previously wrote about how excited she is to work with the “diversity of people, cultures, races, classes and ethnicities” in southeast Michigan.

Perry wants to help bridge the gap between different communities in Detroit, she told CNN.

“As we know, our country is currently highly polarized, and I think part of it is that people have perspectives from one place to another and we don’t actually spend time listening to each other.”

RT. Rev. Barbara Harris, ordained priest in Massachusetts in 1989, was the first Episcopal Church bishop, while Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool became the Church’s first lesbian bishop in Los Angeles in 2010, according to Episcopal Church.

Perry’s personal goal is to visit every single church that is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, she said. The diocese has 95 parishes in southeast Michigan, 18 of which, according to their website, are in Detroit.

“Jesus was always on the go and talked to people who were always on the sidelines,” said Perry, noting that she was doing exactly that.

Perry will sit as Bishop in St. Paul Cathedral on Sunday, marking her first full day as Bishop.

“I’m in awe of responsibility and I’m so excited about the opportunities,” she said.