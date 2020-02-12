The epicenter of law enforcement’s struggle to unlock encrypted smartphones

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a steel-covered vault in Lower Manhattan, investigators bombard an Apple iPhone 7 with a jumble of numerical codes generated by nearby computers.

The grinding exercise has continued for the past 21 months with a unique goal: crack the passcode of the phone so the police can extract potential evidence of an aging attempt at murder.

Despite the impressive resources of a $ 10 million cyber laboratory operated by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office – including costly support from private investigators – the phone has so far won.

Last month, Attorney General William Barr revived the fight between law enforcement and Big Tech when he announced that the FBI could not unlock two iPhones used by a Saudi officer who opened fire on a Florida naval base in December ,

The breadth of the ground war against encrypted phones, tablets, and other devices that have been seized in criminal investigations may be best estimated in the secure doors of this Manhattan laboratory.

Since 2014, more than 8,000 devices have flowed into the system. More of them are banned each year, from 24% in 2014 to 64% last year. For Apple devices, the value has increased from 60% to 82%.

Almost 2,500 of the locked devices remain inaccessible to investigators, hampering investigations into child exploitation, financial crimes, theft, violence, and other crimes.

The numbers illustrate a frustration that law enforcement agencies across the country share.

“I don’t think the scale of the problem is known,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Duffie Stone, president of the National District Attorneys Association, described the challenge as a “technological tidal wave” that overwhelmed agencies across the country, especially smaller ones without Manhattan’s significant resources.

However, it was difficult to measure how problematic law enforcement devices are. There is no national data repository that keeps track of the number of times investigators are blocked from phones that they say are “going dark.”

The FBI estimated that the federal authorities had recovered nearly 8,000 locked phones for analysis in 2018. However, the office admitted that the number was overvalued. The FBI has not updated the data publicly since then, making Vance the most vocal law enforcement authority in the fight between law enforcement and data protection concerns.

Technology giant Apple is the most popular law enforcement target due to its commercial popularity and efforts to strengthen user privacy. In the past six years, law enforcement officials claim Apple and other companies have practically guaranteed their devices by enabling encryption by default and switching from four-digit passwords to six.

“We have always claimed that there is no back door just for the good guys,” Apple said last month, responding to Barr’s claims that the company hadn’t helped unlock the two iPhones recovered from the Pensacola shooter.

“Today, law enforcement agencies have access to more data than ever in history, so Americans don’t have to choose between weakening encryption and solving investigations,” said Apple. “We believe that strong encryption is critical to protecting our country and our users’ data.”

Crack codes

It looks like an air raid shelter. In a sense, it is.

Right next to the main corridor of the Manhattan cyber laboratory, protected by a heavy steel door, is a small chamber in which some of the laboratory’s most important work is done in isolation.

Approximately 100 locked cell phones that have been confiscated from various criminal investigations are neatly stacked on two shelves. Nearby, computers silently hit devices while trying to guess passwords.

Only when the lights are switched off is the work visible in flashing flashes of light.

Success can come in minutes, hours, days or months. Or not.

Of the 1,035 devices that were locked upon arrival in the lab last year, 405 are still inaccessible, according to lab records. In the previous year, 666 of the 1,047 blocked phones could not be opened.

New phone stacks are brought into the chamber like unbaked cookies. Others are undressed before they’re done.

“We may need more shelves,” said Steven Moran, director of the High Technology Analysis Unit.

Moran said the room’s heavy security curtain was invisible. It was built to block external radio frequencies and prevent suspects from remotely wiping their devices before testers can break the locks.

“It’s a real problem,” Moran said, adding that some bailed suspects tried to do just that.

In particularly urgent cases or when devices prove to be particularly robust, they are delivered by hand to private contractors who expose the phones to new types of hacking.

From 2014 to 2019, Vance said his office paid these contractors $ 1.5 million for software and support.

Your help has become critical not only in Manhattan, but also in places like the 14th Judicial Circuit in South Carolina, a five-district area in the state’s lowlands where Duffie Stone is the local prosecutor.

“The use of technology by criminals is probably the biggest change in criminal justice,” said Stone. “We face this type of technology and the challenge of penetrating it in virtually every case that we pursue.”

Stone attributes Vance to helping other prosecutors take on the new investigative burden.

“The value of digital evidence is not limited to proving a defendant’s guilt,” Vance told a Senate committee in December. “In some cases, evidence obtained from equipment mitigates an accused’s guilt or relieves the accused entirely.”

According to Vance, an internal survey in 2018 found 17 cases in which his office “reduced or rejected fees based on evidence recovered from a smartphone”.

Barr and Vance: an unlikely alliance

Normally, few would confuse William Barr with Cyrus Vance.

As Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Barr protected his boss from Vance’s subpoenas and document requests. Your fight for the President’s tax records is now before the Supreme Court.

However, they have found common ground in the question of encryption.

Last month, Barr rekindled a long-standing dispute between the Department of Justice and Apple when he accused the company of “no substantial help” in unlocking two iPhones used by the Saudi attacker, who three people were on the Naval in December Air Station Pensacola had killed.

It was believed that one of the devices was damaged by a bullet fired by the shooter to destroy the evidence contained therein.

The attorney general said the investigators rebuilt both phones, but they couldn’t have bypassed the passwords to gain access to the data.

“This situation perfectly demonstrates why it is important for investigators to have access to digital evidence once they have received a court order for a probable reason,” Barr said.

Apple declined Barr’s reprimand, saying he quickly responded to the numerous requests from investigators. The company said it had learned only a week earlier that the Department of Justice needed help unlocking the phones.

The FBI asked Apple to unlock the San Bernardino gunman’s iPhone

Barr’s criticism reflected a standoff between the FBI and Apple over an iPhone that was restored after a 2015 mass shootout in San Bernardino, California that killed 14 people.

In this case, the FBI went to the federal court to order Apple to help investigators access the device that was recovered by terrorist Syed Farook, who was killed after an attack in a government shootout with his wife Tashfeen Malik.

The FBI’s efforts were led by then director James Comey, who maintained the office and only wanted access in this case. Apple and other technology companies feared that access to Farook’s phone would ultimately require the construction of back doors that would allow law enforcement agencies across the country to access their devices.

The FBI dropped its challenge after getting the help of an outside contractor who had successfully bypassed the iPhone’s passcode.

Vance, who supported Comey’s efforts at the time, said the San Bernardino case had raised public awareness of the problem. But ultimately “emptied because there was mutual finger pointing”.

If Barr challenged Apple again, Vance would likely support it. However, the district attorney said the courts would not offer a long-term solution.

“Nothing has really changed since San Bernardino,” said Vance.

“Companies will not redesign their devices to open them for warrants,” he said. “The only way to move forward is through the threat from federal legislation.”

The fight for encryption rekindled when the US government clashed with Apple

