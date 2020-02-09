The envied body of Disha Patani “Malang”? Meet the coach behind this!

Disha Patani’s latest release, Malang, has been appreciated by his fans. In the movie she is seen doing action scenes and many beach sequences. Of course, Disha has always been known for her fitness levels and her Instagram photos are proof enough, but there’s a lot of work to do to get that perfect body on the beach! We talked to the famous martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav, the man behind Disha’s movements and what he said about training her for the movie. Rakesh has several famous clients whom he has helped to look fabulous and fit in front of the camera.

“I have been training Disha for the past four years. It was not very difficult for me to train her because she is my client and her flexibility has always worked for her. For Malang, I trained her for some action sequences. He had some chase scenes, jumps in the car and kicks for which he learned an art form known as Parkour. I also trained her in kickboxing and gymnastics, ”he says.

Disha Patani with her physical trainer Rakesh

The coach adds that his dedication to fitness and training has always worked for her. “She takes time from her busy training schedule as she wants to polish her action skills. In fact, we also train her in her filming locations. We continually train for Malang for two months. The training was non-stop, either outdoors or during filming. Normally, what other people do is that if their dance rehearsal continues, they just concentrate on the dance. But Disha is not like that, she still has to do stretching before dancing, ”she says. He also trained Aditya Roy Kapur for two months for action sequences.

Malang, led by Mohit Suri, is a drug and crime dealer set in Goa. The film has opened to a good response at the box office. Read the review here. (https://www.masala.com/malang-movie-review-this-aditya-roy-kapur-disha-patani-starrer-gives-you-a-mild-high-317218.html)

