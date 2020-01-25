When I saw the impeachment process today, I was impressed by how old the arguments were that Trump’s defense put forward. It was the same nonsense we’ve heard for months. Literally. And there is a very good reason for this: all of these arguments have been with Fox for months.

My colleague Dan Friedman cataloged and exposed the “snowstorm of lies” that Trump’s lawyers team unleashed in the Senate today.

They found that “security aid flowed to Ukraine” in September without Zelensky announcing Trump’s investigation. The aid was of course only released after a complaint about whistleblowers had triggered an intensive media check. The head of the secret service, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), One of the prosecutors of the Democrats, put it memorably: The Trump administration released the aid because “they were caught”. Trump’s lawyers merely pretended that the aid was released without public pressure. Purpora also argued that Trump had increased US deadly support for Ukraine, an argument that overlooks the president’s alleged undermining of this policy in favor of his presidential campaign.

All these arguments went around for months in conservative media. I suppose it’s no surprise that the messages match, as the White House in September sent topics of conversation to the right just a few weeks after the outbreak of the scandal, which was then (not surprisingly) reviewed throughout the Echo Chamber.

In November, Trump himself delivered the topics of conversation in A Very Special Episode by Fox & Friends. In December, House Republicans released a 123-page “report” on the impeachment investigation, which Media Matters described simply as “reciting Fox talks.”

These cats had months to come up with something – anything – that could be an almost credible, even reasonable, defense. And they failed. The defense strategy in this process has never been to convince the senators that Trump has done nothing wrong. It was and is to convince them that the water is muddy enough to free the president of any wrongdoing.

In The Practice and other court shows, once or twice a season, there is an episode in which the defenders decide they can’t win the thing, and then someone who is surprised with a moment of brilliance says, “What is if we choose a jury repeal? “And then someone else replies:” It never works. But damn it, it’s our only shot. “The only difference between this scene in practice and the impeachment process is that there was no doubt in the Senate that it would work. Even if the jury could surprise in a fictional courtroom drama during the U-turn, the Republicans do Legislators in the Trump era never.