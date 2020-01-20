The endorsement of the New York Times Editorial Board is essentially useless

Picture: Getty

In a decision that can best be described as fundamentally incoherent, the editors of the New York Times decided to support both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as democratic candidates for the presidency of the United States.

….. Okay.

The Times announced this decision at the end of a special episode of the newspaper’s new documentary series, The Weekly, in which the editors interviewed each of the candidates currently participating in the primary democratic race.

In The Weekly, Kathleen Kingsbury, Times’ editor-in-chief, explains how the editorial team made this decision:

“In these elections, democratic voters face a choice between different visions for the future of the party.

In a camp are those who see President Trump as lost and believe that a return to a more sensible America is possible. On the other hand there are those who believe that the political and economic systems of this country need a radical revision.

But at this dangerous moment, both the radical and the realistic model deserve serious consideration. “

…. Excuse me? Is there a real decision at all?

Now this advocacy is strange for so many reasons, but first and foremost because anyone who has paid little attention to the 2020 election cycle can tell you that Warren and Klobuchar are very different candidates with very different platforms. Throughout the race, Warren was known for her extensive political plans on topics such as universal childcare, free public college, and the cancellation of student loan debt. Klobuchar’s campaign, on the other hand, was only about impartiality, and it has openly expressed its rejection of measures such as Medicare For All and free tuition.

In addition, Klobuchar has been accused of creating an abusive work environment by scolding and humiliating its employees – a fact that The Times recognizes in its written endorsement from Klobuchar, but which it dismisses by referring to several male presidents and political leaders with prestige for occasional abuse of their employees. It didn’t harm her political career. Why should it harm her?

“Reports on how Senator Klobuchar treats her staff make us pause. They raise serious questions about their ability to attract and hire talented people. Staffing the president with a team of experienced, sensible leaders is critical to a government’s success. Otherwise, the presidencies will often decline. Ms. Klobuchar has admitted that she is a tough boss and is committed to doing better. (To be fair, Bill Clinton and Mr. Trump – not to mention former Vice President Biden – also have a reputation for insulting their employees at times, and this is rarely mentioned as a political obligation.)

… lol what? I’m not going to spend too much time repeating all of my brilliant colleagues’ points, but using a # GirlBoss ethos to apologize for inappropriate behavior under the guise of a twisted sense of feminism is obviously absurd. The Times seems to be saying, “These male politicians can berate their employees without consequence, so Klobuchar should be allowed to do the same.”

In principle, the political platforms of these two candidates are so different that their approval is essentially meaningless. But what do the two have in common? Well, they’re both women.

In fact, the Times decision to support both Warren and Klobuchar, with their obviously different political platforms and government approaches, seems to be a perfect example of how organizations rely on superficial notions of “empowerment of women” so as not to reinforce political statements , Regardless of the intent of the Times editors, sharing their consent between these two candidates appears to be an excuse. What is the use of supporting a candidate if he does not take a decisive political stance?