The ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett accused for the second time of submitting false reports: NPR

Jussie Smollett, at the Chicago court in March 2019 after the charges against the actor were dropped.

A case that caused consternation and controversy in Chicago last year is entering a new chapter. On Tuesday afternoon, Jussie Smollett, now a former Empire actor, was again accused by a grand jury in Cook County, Illinois, for filing false police reports that he had been the victim of a hate crime near his home. in January 2019.

This is the second time Smollett has been accused of submitting a false police report. On March 7, a grand jury returned an indictment of 16 charges. But less than a month later, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against Smollett, a decision that sparked heated disagreement in Chicago and beyond.

A press release issued Tuesday by special prosecutor Dan Webb said he had concluded that “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is” in the interest of justice. “

The grand jury issued charges for six counts of disorderly conduct related to the alleged false reports. Webb was appointed late last summer to review the evidence against Smollett and investigate how Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and his office initially handled the case.

The new charges imply that Smollett allegedly made four false reports separately to the police, in which the actor claimed that two white men jumped him and yelled at him racist and homophobic insults when he was beaten and a knot was put in his neck.

Later, the detectives determined that Smollett had paid two men he knew, his personal trainers, who had also appeared as extras in “Empire”, to attack him.

Smollett is scheduled to be processed on February 24.