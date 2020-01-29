LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant Saturday night (January 25) in Philadelphia finished third in the NBA overall standings and after the game thought about his relationship with Bryant.

Less than 24 hours later, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

James scored 29 points in a defeat of 108: 91 against the 76ers, his third quarter catch-up brought him 33,644 points and pushed him ahead of Bryant (33,643) in third place on the rating list.

There were all sorts of strange symmetries on Saturday night.

James walks past Bryant as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The only team that Bryant played for in his 20-year NBA career.

The game was in Philadelphia, where Bryant was born and his legend began as a high school player for Lower Merion. It was also the place where a LeBron high school met Kobe during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2002.

“I think I played in New Jersey (a high school game) and the all-star game, if I’m not mistaken, and you can correct me all, was in Philly,” said James. “That Saturday, I and Maverick (Carter) drove to the Intercontinental (hotel) in downtown Philadelphia and he gave me a pair of his shoes that I wore the following night. They were the red, white, and blue kobes. Me was a (size) 15 and he was a 14 and I was wearing it anyway.

“I sat there and just talked to him a little. He gave me the shoes and I rocked them in the game and it was the same night we played ‘Melo (Anthony) Oak Hill. Then I saw what he was able to win the next night MVP here in Philly the following night. “

James Shoes wrote “Mamba 4 Life. 8/24 KB” on the back on Saturday evening.

Bryant went to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday evening to congratulate James.

That was Bryant’s last public social contribution.