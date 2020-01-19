Ryan Pourjam, 13, lost his father, Mansour, a few days ago in a plane crash after the Iranian government shot down a Ukrainian Boeing 737, killing all 176 on board the flight. Most of the passengers belonged to Canada or Iran.

Initially, the Iranian government blamed the technical problems of the accident, but then issued a statement saying that “human error” had caused the plane to be shot down.

Ryan gave an emotional speech at Carlton University, where a memorial service was held on Wednesday. Mansour Pourjam had studied at the university in 2001 and had worked as a dental technician in Ottawa, according to reports.

“I can’t remember even once in my life when my father, Mansour, had some trace of negativity in his voice or his actions. He always told me to stay positive in the dark and good times, when we ‘stayed stuck in traffic or when I couldn’t get the coffee I wanted, “said the young man.

“I don’t want to talk about bad things. Because I know that if my father was alive and if someone else died in the accident and that he was here giving a speech, I wouldn’t talk about bad things.” I will not, “continued the boy.”

Ryan also said that if asked about a word to describe his father, he would be “strong,” because his father had stood firm against multiple adversities and difficult times.

Surely his heart will break when the child says “It was amazing and we love each other.”

You can watch the full video here:

While many of us struggle to find the words to express our sadness over the many lives lost in the horrible plane crash last week, Ryan, 13, who lost his beloved father, Mansour, shows an incredible balance before a extreme tragedy . We can all learn from Ryan. pic.twitter.com/L5fePoKiKN

– Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) January 16, 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.