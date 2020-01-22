The emblematic Shivaji park of Dadar to get a makeover

In addition, the ground had developed potholes leading to waterlogging during the monsoon. Representatives from our community raised the issue with the local BMC office, which resulted in the initiative, ”said Anant Patwardhan, a local resident.

Currently, the park has eight cricket fields, a football and tennis court. In addition, it is also a local sports venue like Mallakhamb. The civic body is now planning to improve the existing facilities and to set up an appropriate football field, a basketball court and facilities for sports like Kho-kho and Kabaddi.

“Currently, the walkway outside the park is used for morning-evening walks and jogging. The design we have proposed will have a 1.5 km long jogging track in the ground, ”said a sub-engineer from the G North neighborhood.

However, implementing the design is going to be a Herculean task for the civic body. While the groundwater level in Shivaji Park is rapidly depleting, the BMC needs 2.64 lakh liters of water for its maintenance. The organization currently manages to generate only 50,000 liters of water.

BMC is currently studying other sources of water and plans to install a nearby wastewater treatment plant (STP) to produce recycled water.

“We have already done a contour study and we plan to have green lawns to solve the dust problem which has become a major problem for the residents of Shivaji Park.

We also carried out a hydrogeological study and identified that 50,000 square meters of land would require approximately 2.64 lakh liters of water per day and therefore the establishment of an STP seems to be a feasible option, but we still left some open options for more workable water sources, ”said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Warden G / North (BMC).

Although STP is one of the options, another option mentioned in the survey is to dig five-ring wells around the ground to store water. “We are also considering reviving the ineffective rainwater harvesting system in Shivaji Park,” added Dighavkar.

.