The EDM number of Elon Musk will be the 8th “hottest song” on SoundCloud

(Credit: Twitter / Elon Musk)

Tech billionaire and founder of Tesla Elon Musk recently released an EDM song that has now reached the top 10 of popular streaming site SoundCloud.

Musk shared the news on Twitter and said, “Do not doubt Ur Vibe” has become “8th most popular song on the SoundCloud.” It has been streamed more than 2.5 million times and has received more than 40,000 likes.

The SpaceX CEO wrote in a follow tweet that he would include it in his Linkedin profile.

Linkedin replied to his tweet saying that they would help him with “Emo G”.

The tweet from the entrepreneur has received more than 40,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Tesla CEO surprised the internet when he announced that he had written the lyrics and performed the vocals himself. His dance song entitled “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” was released on “Emo G Records” on January 31.

