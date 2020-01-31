The Economic Survey of India just quoted Wikipedia as its data source and internet is in disbelief

The first rule of Wikipedia is, well, you never use it as your primary source of information.

A day ahead of the Union budget 2020, India’s economic survey was submitted to parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Introduction of the survey, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and the author Krishnamurthy Subramanian, said: “The theme for this year’s economic survey is creating wealth.”

Although the two-part survey mainly drew attention to undergoing a lavender makeover, it was shortly afterwards placed on Twitter under the scanner.

Because believe it or not, the document that maps the state of the Indian economy and was prepared by a team of economists based in the Indian Ministry of Finance, Wikipedia has quoted twice in the Vol. 1 of the survey on pages 150 and 151, respectively.

The first graph showed the number of banks in the global top 100, while the second graph compared the GDP of the country with that of China and the US.

Wikipedia aka online encyclopedia, owned and supported by Wikimedia Foundation is a website that is managed and managed by volunteers around the world. Although Wikipedia can help you with school and college assignments, it is not advisable to use it as your primary data source. First of all, Wikipedia pages are susceptible to vandalism due to miscreants every day – which means that you can ultimately extract incorrect data from it. The free website also undergoes daily changes by users, making it all the more unreliable and unsuitable to use – especially in sensitive documents such as the Economic Survey of India.

But unfortunately it happened.

Astonished, various social media users pointed to the use of Wikipedia in combination with the screenshots of Survey.

Economic Survey has found a new source to base estimates (Pages 150, 151): Wikipedia # EconomicSurvey2020 #EconomicSurvey @SubramanianKri @ andymukherjee70 @ someshjha7 @sardesairajdeep @ravishndtv @Nidhi pic.twitter.com/Mjhs2Ch0cC

– Anurag Sharma (@anuragshaarma) January 31, 2020

Have you ever thought a survey would extract data from Wikipedia? Has a teacher even given a grade 7 student permission to use Wikipedia data in his / her project report? No! But the economic survey report has used it in two places !!! Someone can understand the seriousness of government on economics pic.twitter.com/PnvTbdaua6

– Madhav Mantri (@madhavmantri) 1 February 2020

Wikipedia is the source for our economic research pic.twitter.com/GPv1xJIZB1

– S. A AJIMS (@saajims) 1 February 2020

The economic survey quoted data from Wikipedia !!! Did the finance minister @nsitharaman and the ministry think they were doing their 5th standard vacation home work? What a joke! # BudgetSession2020 # Budget2020

– Usman raza: उस्मान रज़ा (@NsuiRaza) 1 February 2020

The official Twitter hold of the Indian National Congress did not shy away from shooting at the central government.

We assume that citing Wikipedia was allowed in the course of the entire political sciences – but given the economic survey presuming to maintain the sanctity of facts and seriousness, it is shocking to see such frivolity in citations. https://t.co/sQKXKSPdjJ

– Congress (@INCIndia) 1 February 2020

First time ever: Economic Survey mentions Wikipedia as a data source (Pg 150-151). Wow! Just wow!

– Sridhar V (@ sritara) January 31, 2020

If Wikipedia can be used as a source for the economic survey, can it also be cited for research reports? Ask a friend …

– Radhika Roy (@ royradhika7) January 31, 2020

Page 151 of the economic survey cites wikipedia as the source of its data. On page 14, the GDP of a nation defines as the wealth of the nation. Just hope that budget does not offer financing for WhatsApp University pic.twitter.com/AAgvAYh3pG

– dipayan (@BDipayan) January 31, 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.