Mumbai Despite the low penetration, the ongoing economic slowdown will affect insurance premium collections over the next two or three years, global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said Tuesday.

The total insurance premium charged decelerated marginally for the year ending March 2019, while the decline in growth was much more acute for general insurance, he said in a report.

The report comes at a time when it is estimated that India’s GDP growth slowed to a minimum of 5 percent decades in 2019-20 according to official estimates.

The International Monetary Fund set the number at 4.8 percent and expects it to also reduce global growth.

“We expect that the more moderate economic expansion in India will result in slower growth of (re) insurance premiums in the next 2-3 years,” the rating agency said in its report.

The total insurance premium grew 11.3 percent in 2018-19 compared to 11.5 percent in the same period last year due to a slowdown in economic growth, while the same for general insurance, which represents a quarter of the industry in general, was more acute at 12.5 percent from 17.6 percent from the previous year, he said.

However, the agency said that low penetration points to greater penetration of growth in the Indian market from a long-term perspective.

As the middle class expands, there will be a greater margin for insurance companies, he said, noting that penetration stood at 3.7% in 2018, which is low compared to developed markets such as the United Kingdom with 10.6% and the US UU. to 7.1 percent.

It is likely that health premiums in particular will continue to rise as a result of the launch of Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Mission in September 2018, which aims to provide Rs 5 lakh coverage for 100 million families, he said.

However, Moody’s said the approach taken by a majority of 23 states is “less favorable” to insurers than the alternative insurance model, where government funds are paid to insurers in the form of premiums.

However, insurers can participate in trust funds as the states of India have the option of a hybrid model in which insurance protection is purchased for claims that exceed the given limits, he added.

The agency also noted that changes in foreign ownership limits are positive for the credit sector and added that the new reinsurance regulations will benefit non-life insurers.

