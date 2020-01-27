(Image: BBC)

Kheerat, Jags and Vinny Panesar (Jaz Deol, Amar Adatia and Shiva Jalota) have made themselves feel at home in EastEnders, but their mother Suki (Balvinder Sopal) arrives during tonight’s episode, and it is safe to say that she loses little Time causing chaos.

Being the matriarch of the Panesar clan, Suki arrives in Walford with the intention of reuniting her family, a difficult task since Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) has done everything possible to distance herself from Kheerat.

However, it seems that Panesar’s older brother inherited his controlling nature from Mama Suki, who wastes little time in demonstrating his ability to use a situation to his advantage.

Speaking about her character, and the character’s intentions, actress Balvinder said: ‘She is very controlling, very manipulative and wants her way most of the time. He is the kind of person who puts an idea in your head and lets the seed grow, as if it occurred to you. “

‘Family is really important, and she just wants everyone to be together. She wants to keep the children and Ash close.

Yes, Suki wants her family to be united again and, therefore, is determined to do whatever it takes to do so, but given everything that happened in the past, she will undoubtedly find many obstacles.

Speaking about the family conflict, Balvinder continued: “It is quite clear from what has been said on the screen that she has a very good relationship with her children, is very close to the boys.” But as we know, the relationship is a bit tense with Ash, so we’ll have to see how that develops on the screen. “

‘They have a lot of history, like families, and they have some secrets … I think that potentially Ash and Suki are also the same person. Do you know when you disagree with someone who looks a lot like you? That mother / daughter relationship: both are very determined. “

‘Ash knows what he wants, Suki knows what he wants and thinks he knows what Ash needs, and Ash doesn’t want that! So, I think there is a conflict of interest there too. “

While Suki’s goal of coming to Walford is closely related to the family, she wastes little time leaving a good impression on Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Balvinder said: desarrolla He develops very slowly and finds a friend in Jean. Suki arrives at the Plaza, wants to see people and have an idea of ​​who is close and how the neighbors are, and I think he tries to form these friendships, so to speak. “

EastEnders continues on Monday, January 27 at 8pm on BBC One.

