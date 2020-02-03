The earth is perhaps 30 years on its way to the ice age in 2020, scientists claim

It is expected that the Earth will soon hit a “Mini Ice Age” because a “minimum solar energy” will soon hibernate.

Climate change is one of the most worrying problems for residents on earth. We worry too much about the melting icebergs and the increasing pollution. Now it seems that there is no delay for these concerns. It is expected that the Earth will soon hit a “Mini Ice Age” because a “minimum solar energy” will soon hibernate.

The change in solar activity was first reported in 2015 by Prof. Valentina Zharkova of Northumbria University, together with an international group of scientists. It included Prof. Simon Shepherd from Bradford University, Dr. E Popova from the Moscow State University and Dr. Sergei Zharkov from Hull University.

These scientists claimed that the planet Earth will have an ice age period of 30 years in 2020, because the Sun will reach a Solar minimum, sleeping for a period of three decades. This will lead to wetter and colder summers.

For the reverse, a minimum of solar energy is a quiet period in which the sun fires less energy on our planet than normal. This activity can cause the average temperature to fall to 1 degree Celsius.

In a conversation with The Sun, Prof. Valentina said: “The sun is approaching hibernation. There will be fewer sunspots on the solar surface and therefore less energy and radiation will be sent to the planets and the Earth.”

The activity also marks the start of Grand Solar Minimum, a phase in which the energy emitted by the sun drops even more than usual.

