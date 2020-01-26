The Dutch prime minister made a historical apology to the Holocaust memorial

AMSTERDAM – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on Sunday that officials from the Nazi-occupied country did nothing more during World War II to prevent the deportation and murder of just over 100,000 Jews.

Rutte historically apologized for the country’s annual Holocaust commemoration in Amsterdam, which took place on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz.

While praising resistance fighters, citizens who helped the Jews hide from the Nazi occupiers, and workers who went on strike for the Jews, Rutte said it was not collectively enough.

“Too little protection. Not enough help. Not enough recognition, ”said the Prime Minister.

“Now the last survivors are still among us. Today I apologize on behalf of the government for the measures taken by the authorities at the time,” added Rutte.

Holocaust survivor Zoni Weisz told Dutch radio station NOS that it was an emotional moment.

“It was beautiful,” he said, adding, “It’s a shame it took 75 years before we were offered an apology.”

Of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands when World War II broke out, only 38,000 survived.

The Dutch railway company announced last year that it would pay reparations to Jews, Roma and Sinti who brought them to Dutch camps during World War II – from where they were sent to Nazi concentration camps. The company apologized in 2005 for its role in transportation.

