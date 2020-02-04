The Dutch MEP says he is “too fast” to accuse “Moroccans” of harassing female passengers

Dutch politician Thierry Baudet. / DR

A Dutch politician, who leads a populist and right-wing party, said he was “too quick and determined” when he claimed that “Moroccans” were harassing two female passengers on a train, NL Times reports.

FvD leader Thierry Baudet went to the social media after NS had denied NS’s claim. He posted Friday and emphasized that the men he called “Moroccans” were the company’s inspectors and a police officer who checked the train tickets of the passengers.

Baudet’s “apology” was a response to social media users who contradicted his version of the story. After the NS reply, the politician said the men in question were “intimidating”.

“I drew the issue into a broader political context: the context of the effects of mass immigration, integration issues and the lack of security that many Dutch people see and experience every day,” he added.

The police are considering filing a complaint against Baudet via his tweet, a spokesperson for the National Unit told the Dutch media.