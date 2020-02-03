The drone sighting disrupts air traffic at Madrid Airport

People look at their flight information, which is shown on the displays of Adolfo Suárez-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, February 3, 2020. Madrid International Airport resumed flight after nearly two hours of airspace closure after reported drone sighting. The Spanish authorities said Monday. (AP Photo / Paul White)

Madrid international airport was closed for more than an hour on Monday due to reports that drones have been sighted, the Spanish authorities said.

The airport manager, AENA, tweeted that until the air traffic restrictions were lifted at 2:15 p.m., 26 flights were diverted to other airports. (1315 GMT). A security committee was said to have been set up to investigate the incident.

The Ministry of Transport announced the closure of the airspace around Adolfo Suárez-Barajas Airport in Madrid after the Spanish air navigation service provider Enaire reported the possible presence of drones in the region.

The Spanish Civil Guard said an investigation had been launched after two pilots reported seeing drones near the airport, which is east of the city center.

Enaire, who had activated a special procedure for stopping landings and take-offs and redirecting flights to other airports, warned in a tweet: “A drone is not a toy, it is an airplane.”

With an average of 1,200 flights a day, Adolfo Suárez-Barajas International Airport in northeast Madrid is the busiest in Spain and one of the busiest in Europe. Almost 62 million passengers flew through the airport last year, AENA said.

At the end of 2018, more than 140,000 travelers were stranded or delayed after dozens of drone sightings blocked Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second largest airport, for three consecutive days.

The drone sighting stops flights at Dublin Airport in Ireland

