The drone of the company Lenexa joins the search from Travel Channel to Bigfoot | News

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Some people will put a lot of effort into finding the elusive Sasquatch.

“We thought, okay, this is kind of wild, like Northwestern folk tales,” said Digital Aerolus Director of Operations Jameson Huckaba.

Being hired to help with the work was the last thing Huckaba expected.

“Fly into this cave and see if you can find anything. See if they are connected. See if Bigfoot is there, “Huckaba said.

The new Travel Channel show, “Expedition Bigfoot,” takes a team of survivalists, scientists, and researchers to a forest in Oregon in the hope of finding the Egyptian creature.

“The whole purpose of the show is to find Bigfoot with a technological slant using the latest and best tools,” Huckaba said.

So the drone company took up the challenge.

“The theory is that Bigfoot hid in this series of interconnected caves. And we were exploring the caves to gather evidence to see if we could find recent ideas about where Is Bigfoot lives, where is he, what does he do, etc., ”said Huckaba.

The reason that the producers of this show were particularly interested in their drone is because, unlike most drones, no GPS is needed. Instead, it can go to places where you don’t want to send people and where other drones just can’t fly.

“So this drone is flying in nuclear power plants, it is flying in underground mines, we are flying under bridges where it is difficult to fly a drone that you have purchased on the consumer market,” Huckaba said.

Huckaba said they can’t tell if they found Bigfoot or not.

“I can’t tell you if we found Bigfoot or not, but we certainly wouldn’t be able to make season two if we found him, we’ll say it like that,” Huckaba said.

But the possibilities of the drone did not fall short.

“We have found doubtful evidence. Some hair and some bones and things like that with our drone that the producers of the show have sent to a laboratory, “Huckaba said.

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ is a season of eight episodes that are streamed on the Travel Channels website and app. Digital Aerolus makes its debut in the season finale.

