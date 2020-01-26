The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.



This Thursday, January 23, 2020, the photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows a false skeleton found after the arrest of a 62-year-old state policeman for a HOV lane violation in Phoenix.

A 62-year-old man was cited in Arizona this week after trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a soldier arrested the man on Thursday after noticing that he had placed a false skeleton in the passenger’s front seat.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia said soldiers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators each year. Last April, a man was arrested after driving on the HOV lane with a dummy wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.

