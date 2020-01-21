The Drive: Assessment of the Seahawks offense in early 2020 off-season

The Seattle Seahawks have re-entered a dispute window and should maximize the short-term chances of winning a Super Bowl, albeit at the expense of long-term organizational health. That is the prerequisite for this contribution. As a whole, it’s controversial, but it’s the criteria that I use to judge Seahawks’ offense and anticipate measures to improve it.

The victory in the off-season is the result of a skilful management of Cap Room and Draft Capital, but also of a precise evaluation of the talent and an extraordinary development of this talent. This post does not primarily deal with the latter two. I am unable to tackle in a few hours the type of work required to accurately assess talent or determine whether Seattle can develop that talent properly. Instead, I focus on need and fit. Where do I see needs in Seattle and which players could meet those needs?

Therefore, it is an indirect test of the Seahawks crime from the end of January 2020 and a projection of the players that I think fits Seattle’s scheme, culture and athletic profile. Positions with little or no need are skipped. Let’s go.

Backup quarterback

Geno Smith signed for the veteran minimum last year. He was fine in the preseason and didn’t play a snapshot in the regular season. It is next to impossible for an outsider to make an informed decision about whether to sign Seattle Smith again or look for a suitable backup again. However, if Smith is ready to sign the veteran minimum again, nothing will harm him in my opinion.

Back race

Now we face some difficulties. Seattle has four contracts signed by 2020, but all have questions. Rashaad Penny’s injury occurred at week 14, and his cruciate ligament rupture was associated with so-called “additional knee damage”. I don’t think Seattle can depend on Penny being healthy at the start of the training camp. Chris Carson ended the season on IR for the second time in three years. Travis Homer seems to be meant for a complementary role rather than a star in Seattle’s backfield, and Adam Choice, who worked for IR last season, is likely to have a similar drawer.

Seattle has built its offensive game plan around running inside. This is probably the main reason why Marshawn Lynch snapped 37: 27 out of the race in the division round. The list of free agents that could reasonably fill this role is fairly short:

Jordan Howard, Carlos Hyde, Marshawn Lynch and Lamar Miller.

I suspect Melvin Gordon, Derrick Henry, and Kenyan Drake are either too expensive, unavailable, or fit a dubious scheme.

Which means Seattle probably has to design a running back, the back schema must be compatible, and the back should be reasonably polished. Here is a rough list of players that match this profile.

Jonathan Taylor, Zach Moss, Najee Harris, Kylin Hill, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Michael Warren II, Patrick Taylor u.

I’m not sure how polished these backs are. And this list is not exhaustive. However, the design includes insider runners of a certain size, and the above are some of the more well-known names.

Tight end

Cutting Ed Dickson saves Seattle three million against the cap. He is most likely gone.

Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister are very different types of bottlenecks. If Seattle could, I could imagine that both players are excited, but it would be wise to find an adequate backup for Dissly. That could be Luke Willson, but Seattle should probably set its goals a bit higher considering Willson’s age and production.

Seattle needs a tight in-line end that can run credibly and block pass. Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and Eric Ebron meet these requirements to varying degrees. All of them would claim seven to ten million hands a year. Tyler Eifert may be a good buy-low candidate and also fits the role.

For some reason, rookie bottlenecks don’t usually produce at a high level. Therefore, given our attempt to maximize Seattle’s short-term profit opportunities, I will not list designs for potential customers. Few of my preliminary investigations seem to fit particularly well. This could be a position that is worth investing in.

Interior offensive line

Mike Iupati finished third in the team with 1,029 offensive snapshots, followed by Russell Wilson and Germain Ifedi. That may surprise you, as it surely surprised me. If Seattle Iupati could re-sign for something similar to 2019, it could be worth it. Sometimes in the NFL you have to pay a decent wage for a decent performance. The team has a lot of versatile depth that can play multiple spots along the interior.

No free agent looks much more attractive than Iupati. In short, Seattle is looking for relatively tall security guards who are best at pushing but who may have restrictions on blocking passports. Notable free agents that match this description:

Ereck flowers, Quinton Spain.

If Seattle wants to draw, Solomon Kindley, Deonte Brown and Ben Cleveland fit the shape. But I think Seattle would be better served adding or keeping a veteran.

The free agent market for centers is particularly weak. I would recommend restructuring and expanding Justin Britt. The design likely contains only a few centers of the required size and polish. Joey Hunt is a free agent. Ethan Pocic will be signed until 2020 and will only cost 1.4 million against the ceiling. He played guard primarily, but could still be a candidate to support or replace Britt. Jordan Roos is an exclusive, lawless agent.

Seattle may be able to re-sign Hunt for a song. If so, I would consider this position largely occupied. It’s not an organizational strength, but upgrading may not be worth the cost.

Offensive tackle

What to do with George Fant Fant was Duane Brown’s most important backup for most of the season. He started four times in his place and played 100% of the snaps in these games. The Seahawks had some of their best offensive performances of the season in three of these games: 16.53 EPA against Cleveland, 10.85 home games against San Francisco and 10.59 in the wild card round against Philadelphia. Seattle fought Baltimore with an EPA of -6.98. Fant was marked once throughout the season and allowed three bags for oddly three meters. This can mean that these sacks suffered during a broken scramble – similar to Josh McCown’s six sacks for 14 yards in the wildcard round.

Fant made three million in 2019 with a one-year contract. He was Seattle’s only good man behind Brown and plays a role as the sixth offensive lineman, even if Brown is healthy. To keep him off-season, he may have to sign a starter contract, and to justify this, Fant may need to take the right measures. While Germain Ifedi hasn’t turned out to be a great pass blocker, it’s worth noting that Seattle 2019 was most effective when it ran at the right end and behind the right tackle.

Ifedi is probably the better right-back in the short term, but he’s a free agent and has no potential for left-backs. Seattle has a certain depth under control. Jones and Phil Haynes are likely at least able to fill the position because Seattle is badly offended and additional blockers are often used. The retention of Ifedi is likely to depend entirely on Seattle’s internal rating of it and the size of its market. It seems very likely that he left.

Spotrac causes Bryan Bulaga to earn 10.1 million a year in a free agency. That means: offensive tackles are very expensive. In the era of Pete Carroll, Right Tackle was a hub for young players with modest performance and rookie contracts. The turnstile metaphor also works more than desired. If you want to fill the hole again with a beginner, the design offers many options:

Mekhi Becton, Jedric Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Trey Adams and Yasir Durant to name a few. But as rough as Ifedi was, I wonder if it’s really in Seattle’s best interest in the short term to start all over again.

Wide receiver

Seattle designed three broad receivers in 2019, but only DK Metcalf made a significant contribution. The Seahawks actually raised $ 500,000 in Dead Cap to curtail Gary Jennings Jr., and John Ursua ended 18 snapshots with one goal – including no special team snapshots. What looked like impressive depth in the training camp quickly won a starter and a deep player (apparently without special team value). David Moore didn’t seem to take a step forward or backward, and although Malik Turner emerged as a decent four or five, he hasn’t shown any further potential. That said, Seattle should probably try again to improve its talent and depth in Wide Receiver.

The free agent class is not particularly good and fairly top heavy, which will likely result in some teams overpaying for the few projected difference makers that are available. The position Seattle is most likely to occupy is the position Jaron Brown is playing. Brown is big enough to block and fast enough to go deep, which makes him an unusual talent. He didn’t contribute much this season either and surfed the rainbow edge of the squad bubble all season. Fortunately, he was paid very little, and as unimaginative as a decision may be, it might be ideal to simply sign Brown for another year.

2020 appears to be another excellent class for broad recipients. If we assume Tyler Lockett is firmly anchored in his role and his role is unlikely to change much, as does Metcalf, except that his role is likely to increase, Seattle needs someone who is a little Jennings and a little Brown , Here is a very incomplete list of people who broadly meet these parameters and are likely to be available for design in Seattle:

Laviska Shenault junior, Justin Jefferson, Bryan Edwards, Tyler Johnson, Michael Pittman junior, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Denzel Mims, Chase Claypool and Gabriel Davis.

(Probably) Seattle shouldn’t care about drawing top-class talent. Lockett and Metcalf have excelled, signed for the foreseeable future, missed some snapshots, and are on or before their respective prime numbers. But a deepening, a possible replacement for Brown and a return specialist with bounty (such as Lynn Bowden Jr.) would be wise.

Conclusion

Seattle has scored top ten in attack efficiency over the past two seasons. They are particularly good at overtaking the ball. The existence of efficiency correlates best with profit and is the best indicator of future performance. Russell Wilson appears to have reached a second prime, but while some quarterbacks have extended their prime to the 1940s, it is still very untypical. To be honest, Tom Brady is an outlier in many ways. I would not base another player’s projection on his career. Which means Seattle should expect a very good next year for the foreseeable future, but should not expect Wilson to be at such a high level in 2026, for example.

John Schneider and Pete Carroll have been careful with their talent and assets for years. At the same time, however, they are stuck as low-end competitors. Against Green Bay in 2020 and Atlanta in 2017, Seattle has not yet scored a single goal with a positive chance of winning. While ESPN doesn’t have a chart for 2016, Seattle was 31-0 at half-time against Carolina. These three seasons have been the best performances by a Seattle team since that terrible day in February 2015.

In the past few seasons, Seattle hasn’t developed much high-end talent, and hasn’t retained much of the high-end talent they had developed before. While trading or not tying players like Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Frank Clark was justified from a procedural point of view, I assume that we know exactly which process is correct and that this process should not be through evaluation of the results are further refined. To my knowledge, it’s a phrase popularized for the first time in the baseball discussion, and the ability to evaluate and project individual baseball performances is light years ahead of what is possible in football.

To win, not to end the postseason, but to win everything while Wilson is still on the ball, you may need to question the existing process and manage it in a way that is less prudent and risky, and more likely to extreme results leads from possible failures and possible title conflicts. The Seattle offense appears to be good enough. The defense is certainly in a much worse state. By almost all standards, it was the worst defense the Seahawks had put in place since 2010. But no matter how badly they played, many starting positions are practically secured and Seattle has plenty of depth at every position, except for the defensive end with the primary passport frenzy. Seattle needs a better scheme, a full year of Quandre Diggs, a better pass rush, and more young player growth than a huge influx of young talent. The range of services for defense in 2020 is likely to be between poor and above average.

That would make it very similar to this year’s chiefs, the Patriots of 2018, 16 and 14, the Ravens of 2012, the Giants of 2011 etc. Defense doesn’t win a championship. Great teams, happy teams and, above all, great and happy teams win championships. A successful pass is the key to ongoing clashes, and Seattle has found a formula to maintain its excellent pass attack. Now is the time to have balls. As efficient as Seattle in 2019, the 2020 offense will begin with many gaps to fill and many difficult decisions to make. How Schneider, Carroll and Schotty turn an excellent unit into a master caliber unit will determine the next season and probably also the seasons to come.

At least this is my last post for many months. I have to concentrate on finishing school. Thank you for reading and if I can, I’ll be back in August.