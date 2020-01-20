The DPR opens an investigation into the explosion of the Abule-Egba pipeline

The Petroleum Resources Department (DPR) said on Monday that it was investigating with other concerned parties the explosion of the NNPC pipeline at Ile Epo, in the Abule Egba axis of Lagos state.

The DPR, which is the regulator of the oil industry, made the announcement in a statement posted on its website.

DAILY POST reports that five people have been confirmed dead while several vehicles and houses have been destroyed after certain vandals suspected of having disturbed the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline, which is part of the System 2B pipeline.

LASEMA Director General Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said five deaths, three adult men, one adult woman and one five-year-old girl were recorded

A total of 20 people were treated for minor injuries and returned to the scene while 150

people, including children, have been displaced.

Reacting, DPR said in a statement that a report on the agency’s investigation would be released upon completion.

The statement reads as follows: “The Department wishes to sympathize with all those affected by this tragic tragedy, which has been attributed to the sabotage and vandalism of unscrupulous people.

“In accordance with our regulatory oversight of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, as provided for in the Cap P10 LFN 2004 oil law, the DPR has opened investigations with other stakeholders concerned by the incident.

“We assure the public that the safety of all Nigerians is a primary concern in the execution of our regulatory mandate for the oil and gas sector.”