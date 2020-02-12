The DOJ’s strike puts frayed relationships with William Barr in the spotlight

Attorney General William Barr and his lieutenants have increasingly exercised authority in politically sensitive investigations into the Department of Justice, frayed relations with prosecutors in the powerful U.S. law firm in Washington, DC, and led to an unprecedented strike by the attorneys who are handling the Roger Stone case.

People familiar with the situation at DC’s U.S. law firm said other prosecutors would have talked about resignation in the coming days after the Department of Justice leadership decided a sentencing recommendation that the prosecutor’s office had given Stone, one longtime friend of the president who had pronounced refuse and reclaim Donald Trump.

Barr, who is known in the department as a micromanager, has played a role in other important cases that are of particular interest to Trump, including in the final stages of law enforcement by former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Barr’s role in the stone debacle this week has increased persistent allegations of political manipulation in the Department of Justice and prompted Democrats to investigate immediately.

It has also raised concerns about possible interference with other politically charged cases, including one in the southern district of New York where prosecutors are investigating Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer. Barr has kept an eye on the case with regular briefings from New York prosecutors, but is not personally involved in the case, law enforcement officers say, and has the New York prosecutors lead the investigation.

In the meantime, Trump doubled and punished Jessie Liu, an officer accused of weak-knee surveillance on important cases in which she had recently headed the prosecution, and greeted Barr on Twitter for his intervention.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for dealing with a case that was completely out of control and might not even have had to be brought,” Trump wrote early Wednesday.

Friction in the Ministry of Justice

It’s not uncommon for Justice Department political officials to disagree with or even override lawyers on key prosecution steps, but the public spit between the two sides this week quickly got into controversy. Successively, the prosecutors who handled the stone trial announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had withdrawn the case. One resigned from the Ministry of Justice.

Stone prosecutors, two of whom had served under former special adviser Robert Mueller, had calculated on Monday evening that Stone deserved a hard sentence: seven to nine years in prison, including an increased sentence for threats Stone had given to a witness at Cases.

Although the original stone application had been discussed with Department of Justice officials, a senior official told reporters on Tuesday that the filing was for senior officials, including the Assistant Attorney General and Barr, who all believed that an agreement had been reached Surprise had been reached to seek a less long prison sentence.

The official attributed the discrepancy to an interruption in communications between the DC prosecutor’s office and the Department of Justice headquarters, known as the General Justice. A Justice Department spokeswoman said the decision to withdraw the original recommendation was made Monday night – before Trump criticized it in a Twitter post – and without consulting the White House.

The Justice Department’s revised recommendation for Stone is that his sentence is entirely up to the judge, but about three to four years in prison would be more like his crimes of lying to, obstructing, and manipulating witnesses.

A judge has the final say on how much time Stone will spend in prison. He is due to be tried in a DC federal court next week.

The friction in the Ministry of Justice has also intensified in Flynn’s case in recent weeks. Flynn, the retired lieutenant general of the Army, who was the first to head Trump’s National Security Council, pleaded guilty in 2017 to having lied to the FBI for contacting the then Russian ambassador to the U.S., but has had a self-promotion campaign in recent months led as a victim of malicious persecution.

This has led to heated debates between U.S. Attorney General’s DC attorneys who oversaw the case and wanted Flynn to be jailed for his admitted crime and senior Justice Department officials who worked to ensure that the government maintained its original The ruling stated last year that Flynn was asked to avoid any prison terms, according to those who were briefed on the matter.

The disagreement took place in mismatched court records, albeit less spectacular than the public dispute in the Stone case.

In a file, prosecutors adhered to the sentencing guidelines, which required Flynn to be kept behind bars for zero to six months, but were heavily reluctant to keep Flynn in prison for at least some time, and angered Barr and other senior department heads who believed the prosecutors were not going to go to prison, according to a person who had been informed of the matter.

Liu had spoken out in favor of a jail-free recommendation, but later told her superiors that she had surrendered to the prosecutors below, who are pushing harder, the person who was told the matter said.

After Flynn’s attorneys attacked the approach, prosecutors said in a subsequent filing that a suspended sentence was “appropriate”. On Wednesday, prosecutors wrote in a new file that the judge overseeing the case should reject Flynn’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea, meaning the office was behind his case.

Liu becomes a victim

Liu’s actual contribution to some cases that interest the president was limited or nonexistent, and at other times she advocated positions that the president would support. Her role in the office, which also monitored the weak persecution of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director and target of the president, who is now a CNN employee, had weakened her standing among an influential group of lawmakers and White House allies.

Trump nominated Liu for a senior position in the finance department last year, but officially withdrew her on Wednesday. The announcement – just a day before it was due to go to a Senate confirmation hearing – was made by Trump himself, a person familiar with the situation.

The withdrawal came after lobbying to lower her nomination, which another person familiar with the matter said was also from Flynn supporters. Fox Business presenter Lou Dobbs, one of Trump’s onlookers, accused Liu on Tuesday of softening her office case against a former senate assistant who was convicted of sensitive leaks, and suggested that she had contributed to “cover up” its connections to the origins of the Russia investigation. Both of Dobb’s claims were presented without evidence.

Barr had been in favor of the president sticking to Liu’s nomination in recent weeks as the campaign against her nomination continued to grow and, according to a person familiar with the matter, appeared to be making progress at Trump. Department of Justice officials were surprised to learn on Tuesday that Trump had withdrawn her nomination.

On Wednesday, several DC attorneys-at-law from the United States prosecutor’s office went to the Washington Federal Supreme Court and participated in hearings on behalf of the Department of Justice in various minor matters. One, when approached by CNN, said he was staying true to his ideals.

Michael Marando, one of the Stone prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case, was in the courthouse on Wednesday but had no publicly reported cases. In the late morning, he was sitting alone in the building’s cafeteria, looking at his cell phone and eating a bowl of soup. He refused to comment and went to lunch before the rush.