Miss Americana: Taylor Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift was afraid of the singer’s life when he openly spoke against Senator Tennessee Marshal Blackburn during the mid-term elections in 2018.

Taylor has shown that she is LGBTQ and advocate for women’s rights and a keen democrat when she took over Blackburn.

The documentary Taylor Swift Miss Americana shows the main reason the singer’s father cared for his life

Director Lana Wilson in her new documentary Netflix ‘Miss Americana’ caught the moment when ‘Love Story’ told her parents she was political, despite warnings from publicists who feared they would be attacked just like Dixie Chicks when they got off against President George W. Bush, aceshowbiz.com.

After the world premiere of “Miss Americana” at the Sundance Utah Film Festival on January 23, Taylor Swift recalled a scene in which she talked about her plans with her parents and shared her father’s concerns.

“My father has always been frightened by my childhood safety … The fact that my job means standing on stage and there are so many threats we receive every day that no one ever knows about, and we try to keep them. my father must see it, ”she said.

She added, “And so it was all for him:‘ What could happen to you if you said so? If you say that, is my daughter in danger? Is this the moment I should have stopped it? ‘ “

“Our political beliefs and our beliefs are defined by what happens to us in our lives … Seeing what happened in my home state, all of which culminated in conversations with people who have been so supportive of me throughout my career. ” so I’m worried about my safety … “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!