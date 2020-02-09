The documentary film ‘American Factory’ supported by Obama wins the Oscar

entertainment

The Barack and Michelle Obama production company now has an Oscar-shaped feather in its hat.

American Factory, a film supported by Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, was recognized as the best documentary on Sunday.

The film about a cultural conflict in a production facility in Dayton, Ohio was the first project of the duo’s new production outfit and marks an ongoing start for the company.

The film was made by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. It was released on Netflix as part of a lucrative deal Higher Ground has concluded with the streaming service.

“Workers are having an increasingly difficult time these days, and we believe that it will be better if the workers of the world unite,” said Reichert in her acceptance speech.

The film had fought in its category against “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Same” and “Honeyland”.