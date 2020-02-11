The Division 2 returns to New York tomorrow with the release of Episode 3

As part of a live stream in which Ubisoft unveiled the next chapter of The Division 2, it was revealed that Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt is arriving tomorrow.

The highly anticipated third DLC chapter for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be unlocked tomorrow 12 February for holders of a one-year pass. As usual, all players receive the new content a week later on February 12.

Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt is the last episode of the free year 1 content plan from The Division 2 after the launch. It will see players return to New York, in particular Coney Island, looking for the scientist who is supposed to know where a cure for the virus can be found.

As revealed in today’s live stream, Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt will also serve as a prologue for Warlords of New York, the newly announced expansion for The Division 2. The Warlords of New York is a much larger extension that is not part of of the free Year 1 content plan, although it is included in the Ultimate Edition of the game (or can be purchased separately).

Regarding the contents of Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt, players have two new missions to perform and access to a new specialization, “Firewall,” and new weapons, including an exotic weapon. Two classified assignments will also be available for holders of a Year 1 pass.

Consider Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt as an appetizer for the full course that arrives in March. While the meat and potatoes are delivered with New York Warlords, the release of Episode 3, which completes the first year’s free content, provides a great starting point for newcomers to the game. Or, if you are just like me and have taken a break from the game, this may be a suitable time to become familiar with the mechanics prior to the big expansion next month.

The Division 2 has felt a bit old-fashioned lately, so a huge expansion on the horizon is a number of exciting things. Who else is planning to return to New York with the DLC of tomorrow and the future expansion?