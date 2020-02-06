The “diverse” covers of Barnes & Noble “are wrong,” says Black Author: NPR

Barnes & Noble has canceled its plans for Black History Month to relaunch classic novels with covers that represent characters as people of color, after online criticism.

“There are many ways to do this right, they had to find a way to do it wrong.”

That is the answer of the author L.L. McKinney to the “Diverse Editions” campaign by Barnes & Noble. McKinney’s most recent book, A Dream So Dark, is a sequel to A Blade So Black, a contemporary version of Alice in Wonderland with a black protagonist.

The book sales chain announced this month that they were going to launch classic books with new covers that reinvented the protagonists as colored characters. These included Frankenstein, Peter Pan and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, among others, almost all the books of white authors, about characters that are presumed to be white.

Black authors turned to Twitter to express their criticisms of the project, many of them, including McKinney, calling it “literary black face.”

Barnes & Noble issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, the day that book covers were supposed to be displayed in their Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, saying they would no longer carry on with the campaign.

It is still a story of a white author, with a white character, told through the white gaze. And none of this has changed within the content of the story itself.

In the statement, the chain said that “it was a project inspired by working with schools and was created in part to raise awareness and discussion during Black History Month, in which Barnes & Noble stores nationwide will continue highlighting a wide selection of books to celebrate black history and great literature of color writers. “

But what was supposed to be a celebration of diversity to begin Black History Month became a time when black writers were not really part of that celebration.

Of the 12 books chosen for the campaign, only one was written by a black author: The Count of Montecristo, by Alexandre Dumas.

“It’s still a story of a white author, with a white character, told through the white gaze,” says McKinney. “And none of this has changed within the content of the story itself. Essentially they are just putting a lid on ‘celebrating diversity’. But many of us feel that you are just trying to capitalize on the fact that it is the Month of Black History, and now, suddenly, black faces and brown faces will sell books. Maybe one, two years ago, people were saying at meetings: “Yes, you can’t put black people on the covers. He won’t sell the book. “

Interview Highlights

About what Barnes & Noble could have done instead

Introduce black people, that is the beginning and the end. If you want to give a twist to the classics, present the classics of black and brown authors. Like Zora Neale Hurston. Toni Morrison Update your covers and put them on your tables. Or if you want to do this when you connect with the ideas of the classic canon, we are there writing reimagining and retelling and putting ourselves in the narratives of these stories. As pride and prejudice. As Alice in Wonderland. Like the wizard of Oz. We’re doing that, so present those books if that’s the angle you want to go.

On the diversity in the publication of books.

No one believes that he is capable of making mistakes at this level. Especially mistakes like this. Because if you thought that this is something that could happen, you would have things in place and people to prevent it from happening, right? I’ve been that person, you know, that black voice, that person of color in the room or maybe there are two or three of us who say, maybe it’s not a good idea. But then we are shouted or talked, so it unfolds. This definitely says that there were no people of color in the room to make those decisions. And if they were, nobody would listen to them.

In representation

Introduce black people, that is the beginning and the end. If you want to give a twist to the classics, present the classics of black and brown authors.

I’m from the field if you want a good representation, you let those people speak for themselves. Set up the microphone, check the levels, gather everything and then get out of the way. Especially if you are someone who has the resources to do that. And then we can take it from there. That is what I think is a good representation. It mainly comes from communities that try to be represented because nobody knows him like us, right?

There are people who do the work and take care of themselves and show the research and are very sensitive to nature, not only of the representation, but also of the context around the bad representation that preceded it. Because you’re not only representing us at that moment, right? You are fighting this narrative that has developed over decades and people don’t even take it into account. They are like, “Oh, well, you know, let me write this and get this out.” And maybe I don’t care, you know, this sharp thing that people are aware of right now, but you miss the connotation of maybe juicy, you know, for decades, that still feels a lot in our community. So I think a good representation happens when we are allowed to take the microphone.

