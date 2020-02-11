The discussion about wind turbines in Botetourt County continues

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The debate on wind turbines in Botetourt County continued on Monday as dozens came to an open house to voice their views on both sides of the problem.

Apex Clean Energy, the company responsible for the project, is working to build turbines on North Mountain that it says will power up to 21,000 households and generate tax revenue of up to $ 25 million over the life of the project. To achieve dollars. Apex has changed the proposed size of the turbines because new technologies would require less if they were larger.

Heads of state or government held the open house to keep the public informed of the proposed changes to the regulation. However, many of the people present seemed to make up their mind when they entered the door.

“Here you are on one side or the other, and both sides are here, and people care about it in both directions,” said Steve Neas, member of Virginians for Responsible Energy.

He is decidedly against the turbines and says that he will continue to fight until the project is stopped.

He says wind energy is relatively inefficient and a threat to certain bird species.

“At first glance, it sounds like a great idea. As soon as you start dealing with it, you will start to learn about the problems, ”he said.

Dan Crawford, chairman of the Sierra Club Roanoke Group, disagrees. He says the problem is much more serious anyway.

“If we don’t deal with climate change, nothing else will matter,” he said.

He added that the project had countless other benefits, such as job creation and the pioneering role of the state.

He agreed that it was a matter of life or death.

“It is not a route. It is a difficult position because most citizens do not want to hear it,” he said.

However, the open house was not a public hearing and no votes were cast. Botetourt only collected opinions that he wanted to send to the board at the end of the month.

There is no definite deadline for when the proposed changes are presented to the planning commission.

However, Apex hopes its website will have the turbines up and running by the end of 2021.

